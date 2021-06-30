Refinitiv deal loses some of its luster for LSE as challenges escalate

For thousands of traders, fund managers and analysts, the message that Eikon is down has become a fairly familiar message in recent months.

With its orange and black trading screens, Refinitiv’s flagship product has engaged over the past three decades in a battle with Bloomberg terminals to be the leading provider of data and information on market developments in the world. the financial capitals of the world.

A disruption at Eikon last Wednesday was the third major outage since April, a period littered with smaller ones. In addition to testing users’ patience, the incidents put additional pressure on the London Stock Exchange Group. The FTSE 100 company agreed to buy Refinitiv in a $ 27 billion deal in 2019, arguing it would complete its transformation from a stock operator into a group that also controls the lucrative data at the heart of financial markets.

Almost two years later, the initially enthusiastic reception from investors has given way to a more sober examination of the challenges LSE CEO David Schwimmer faces in making the biggest contract in recent history profitable. business.

Irregular service at Eikon is not the only headache. David Craig, the former boss of Refinitiv whose importance the LSE stressed in its prospectus for the operation, is stepping down in July. Refinitiv is also involved in a dispute with news provider Reuters over an unusual three-decade contract costing $ 325 million a year.

“The old LSE company could not grow in perpetuity, so it had to make a deal,” said Rupak Ghose, advisor to financial technology and market infrastructure companies, who believes the combined group will be successful in reaching its targets. income targets over the next five years. .

Schwimmer, who sealed the takeover less than a year after taking over from Xavier Rolet as chief executive, will have the chance on Friday to allay concerns when the LSE hosts an event designed to educate investors about Refinitiv.

The former Goldman Sachs banker insists that the past four months – the LSE only took formal control of Refinitiv at the beginning of the year after a prolonged investigation of the deal by European regulators of the competition – offer little cause for concern, indicating a five-year integration plan.

“I see the last few months as the ones in which we have made great strides,” Schwimmer said in an interview. “We have refinanced our debt. We have made it clear to the market and our shareholders that we are investing in the company to drive growth. ”

It was a warning in early March, however, that Refinitiv’s integration bill would be heavier than expected, causing part of the deal to disappear at first. LSE shares suffered their worst drop in a day in more than two decades.

According to executives on both sides, it is recognized that merging companies with different and strongly contrasting cultures will take time. LSE is a highly regulated, centralized company used to managing critical market infrastructures, while Refinitiv is a sprawling technology and data group dotted with dozens of teams working on small projects.

David Schwimmer sealed the takeover less than a year after taking over from Xavier Rolet as chief executive of the LSE. © Bloomberg



Since Refinitiv commanded twice the LSE’s revenue and roughly four times its workforce, some employees in the group believed it would dominate the combined business.

Craig, a 51-year-old Briton, intended to speed up decision-making at Refinitiv and extend that approach to LSE, according to two people familiar with his plans. For her part, Schwimmer has focused on IT integration this year and has planned cuts in overlapping leadership roles.

The relationship between the men has remained cordial, it has been said, but Craig prepared for his departure by hiring his successor, former Bloomberg executive Andrea Stone.

It was Craig’s own frustrations with the lack of investment from Thomson Reuters, owner of Refinitiv during the decade after the financial crisis, that led him to help organize the group’s $ 17.3 billion sale. to a private equity consortium led by Blackstone in 2018. Within 18 months the consortium had sold the company to LSE, while retaining a 29 percent stake.

While the stock and bond markets have seen a historic bull run, it was Bloomberg, rather than Refinitiv, that was the winner. Bloomberg’s market share for providing data and analytics to the financial services industry held steady at 33% in 2020 while that of Refinitiv fell to 19.4%, according to Burton-Taylor Consulting International.

There is no easy way to eliminate the tension between the need to invest in Refinitiv while meeting the aggressive financial goals of the takeover. These include reducing the LSE’s net debt to more than 3.5 times its adjusted profit to less than twice by early 2023.

“From our perspective, what’s important is the commitment to deleverage,” said Donald Robertson, senior analyst at Moody’s, adding that the cost of integration was one of the biggest risks for the company. the credit rating of the LSE.

“It’s a long and complex five-year plan. They spend a lot of money on it, ”said Robertson, who has an investment rating of A3 on the LSE. “There will be ups and downs along the way. “

The LSE, which operates from the LCH clearinghouse to FTSE Russell stock indexes, says it is on track to meet the cost reduction targets it has set for the operation.

An advertisement for Refinitiv in the Canary Wharf financial district in London. Investments are absolutely necessary if Refinitiv is to compete with the heavyweights of the industry © REUTERS



Prior to the takeover, Refinitiv had completed a $ 650 million cost-cutting operation that cut jobs in expensive cities such as London and New York while shifting some of the product development to China. More functions were contracted out to TCS, India’s IT services group.

However, the Eikon terminal and its long-term replacement, Workspace, are hungry for investment.

This will be vital if Refinitiv is to compete with other industry heavyweights, including Intercontinental Exchange and S&P Global-IHS Markit, according to Ghose. The LSE is looking to increase its revenues by 5-7% over the next three years.

As the 300-plus-year-old company tries to cut corporate costs, Refinitiv’s contract with Reuters appears to be a significant hurdle. That’s a financial liability of more than $ 9 billion, with Refinitiv’s annual payments accounting for more than half of Reuters revenue.

Alessandra Galloni, the newly appointed editor-in-chief of Reuters, described the contract as “the envy of the media industry”, a historic alliance providing a guaranteed revenue stream.

Still, the unorthodox terms, struck when Thomson Reuters sold Refinitiv to the Blackstone-led consortium, strained the partnership between the data provider and the news service.

Even before the LSE takeover, Refinitiv had expressed concerns to Reuters over its information, according to people familiar with the talks. Reuters has won prestigious Pulitzer Prizes in recent years, but has notably been five hours slower than Bloomberg to report the blockade of the Suez Canal, a vital story for Refinitiv customers.

Refinitiv struggled to get what it expects from Reuters with a contract that only includes vague performance metrics, such as error rate and breaking news count. Attempting the more ambitious step of reducing payments would be even more difficult.

The differences became public knowledge last month when Refinitiv opposed Reuters’ plans to introduce a pay wall for its news website, arguing it would cause it “irreparable damage.” Refinitiv has warned that the move risks cannibalizing its own sales while undermining its exclusive right to resell Reuters information.

This forced Reuters into a humiliating retirement, with the launch of the paywall postponed until disputes are resolved. In a joint statement, Reuters and Refinitiv said that “the foundations of our partnership are solid”.

“As with any trade agreement, there are ongoing and private discussions about our business approach and our products. “

The conflict with the paywall could ultimately prompt a greater reassessment of the partnership and its operation, according to people familiar with the matter. “The contract is a grindstone around [Refinitiv’s] neck, ”said a person familiar with the negotiations.

Few believe that Refinitiv is in immediate danger of becoming so for LSE.

The group’s shares have risen by more than 40% since the deal was signed in August 2019. UK asset manager Lindsell Train, a major shareholder in the LSE, remains a strong supporter of the deal, stating after the March cost warning that the management “knew Refinitiv was a business that needed work”.

This week, Schwimmer will have to clarify just how much.