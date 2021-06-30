Youngstowns Hopes For Reinvention To Fade As Electric Truck Company Spits Out | Automobile industry

Business
Youngstowns Hopes For Reinvention Fade As Electric Truck Company Struggles
IIt has been less than a year since Lordstown Motors was boasted as the future of Youngstown, Ohio, the once thriving steel and manufacturing city that struggled to reinvent itself in the post-industrial age.
The company and its all-electric Endurance pickup truck were seen as the saviors of Youngstown after General Motors disconnected its nearby Lordstown plant. It’s booming now. It’s absolutely booming, Donald Trump said in September, during a unveiling from the Endurance truck to the White House.
Now those hopes are fading as Lordstown Motors faces financial difficulties that once again worry residents about the region’s financial future.
It is a very sad moment in the history of Youngstown. It seems like every five years hope looms on the horizon and someone shuts it down and disappears, said Bob Hagan, who represented the Youngstown area for nearly three decades in the Ohio State Legislature as Assembly Representative and State Senator.
General Motors announced plans to close five factories in North America in November 2018, including its Lordstown plant, which employed 1,600 workers and had been in operation for 52 years. The number of employees had fallen sharply since the early 1990s, when more than 10,000 workers were employed at the factory.
In March 2019, the last Chevrolet Cruze rolled off the assembly line as the factory ceased operations, forcing hundreds of workers to retire, move to another GM plant elsewhere in the United States, or find other work.
The shutdown has been devastating for residents of the Ohios Mahoning Valley as the area has steadily declined due to outsourcing and plant closures over the past decades in the automotive industries. , manufacturing and steel.
General Motors sold the factory at Lordstown Motors for $ 20 million in 2019, and loaned the company $ 40 million.
But hope for a bright electric future quickly faded. Since its purchase of the plant, Lordstown Motors has experienced financial and development difficulties. The company recently gave a tour of the facility to reporters, analysts and other visitors amidst a turmoil conflicting statements about its outlook, the resignations of its CEO and CFO, and a statement to securities regulators that the company did not have enough funds to start production.
Hagan said these difficulties are just the latest setback for an area that has suffered many hard knocks. In recent decades, steel mills and manufacturing plants have closed their doors amid broken promises. He fears Lordstown Motors may turn out to be another company that has come to the area with high hopes and lofty promises to let the community down.
They’re rearranging the chairs on the Titanic, he says.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has open an investigation of Lordstown Motors into statements he made about the orders following a report by short seller Hindenburg Research accusing Lordstown Motors of distorting orders to raise capital. Five leaders of Lordstown Motors sold more than $ 8 million in stock in February 2021, before the company’s financial reporting results and before the company’s financial problems were publicly disclosed.
If you speak to the vast majority of us, we’re not surprised by all the issues with Lordstown Motors, said Timothy OHara, former president of Local 1112 of United Auto Workers, the union that represented GM employees. Lordstown. He worked at the factory for 41 years before retiring.
Lordstown Motors has been a precarious situation from the start. For the economy of Mahoning Valley, I hope this will be successful but I am not holding my breath.
The Lordstown Motors plant currently has around 600 employees, and production is expected to start at the end of September. But he faces enormous obstacles. In a statement filed with the SEC, the company said its success hinged on its ability to complete development of its electric vehicles, gain regulatory approval, begin production on a commercial scale and initiate sales. of these vehicles, while seeking additional financing before its projected run out of funds by May of next year.
The elected have rely heavily on success of Lordstown Motors in the area. In December, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a state business tax credit, which is expected to save $ 20 million in payroll taxes, based on its promise to create 1,570 full-time jobs. Ohio’s private economic development agency JobsOhio has promised $ 4.5 million in grants to Lordstown Motors. In April of last year, the company received over $ 1 million with a federal pandemic loan to keep 42 jobs.
But Hagan thinks the money may not be enough and, again, the people of Youngstown will pay the price.
Taxpayer money is used to attract people to our community. We need to make elected officials more vigilant about how organizations take money and make sure they deliver it, he said.
