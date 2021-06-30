Euronext CEO explains his departure from London after Brexit

In real estate, location is everything. Apparently this is also the case in financial services.

In April, the pan-European stock exchange operator Euronext, which operates in large cities such as Amsterdam and Dublin, finalized its takeover of the Milans Borsa Italiana stock exchange for more than $ 5 billion. At the same time, it announced plans to move its data center in the second quarter of 2022 from Britain’s east coast to the city of Bergamo in northern Italy.

The company presents itself as being at the heart of European markets, so, as its boss Stéphane Boujnah explains, it made sense to focus there after the UK’s divorce from the European Union.

Below is an edited version of her conversation with the BBC Victoria Craig on the global edition of “Marketplace Morning Report”.

Stéphane Boujnah: The primary data center is basically the physical infrastructure where transactions take place. And this infrastructure must be located within the European Union. Historically, she was based in Paris in 2000. In 2011, she moved to London, which at the time was in the European Union. He must now be brought back to the European Union, hence the trip to Italy, to Bergamo.

Victoria Craig: Have you had to move these systems and equipment out of the UK just because they are no longer in the EU? What is behind this decision?

Boujnah: We want to have a critical part of our infrastructure in a predictable regulatory environment. And we have no visibility on what will be the future of regulations applying to the flow of data between the European Union and a third country like what became of the United Kingdom after Brexit.

Craig: The equipment is now in the EU, but today 80% of trade still comes from the UK. So do you think that due to the decision that you have already taken, more customers, it is the banks that execute these transactions, that they may decide to move to Italy or to other parts of the? EU too?

Boujnah: Well the trend has started, as you know, since the beginning of the year a significant amount of stock transactions have migrated to the European Union. And anyone, after Brexit, who wants to do business in European equities, to serve companies based in Europe, must establish operations within the EU. The post-Brexit world is fundamentally different from the pre-Brexit world. The world where we have finance in Manhattan, auto in Detroit, oil and gas in Houston, Palo Alto [taking] technology and the movie industry in Los Angeles are doing well. But if at some point Wall Street says, “We no longer recognize the Supreme Court and Congress,” then there is a problem and the system changes. And that’s Brexit. It is a decision to change the political environment and the regulatory environment for finance in Europe. The bloc of the European Union therefore had to organize itself to adapt to this new reality.

Craig: Is there really something the city or country can do? You mentioned a few times a regulation that could make you change your mind to come back to London.

Boujnah: We will have teams in London to serve the UK market, UK based clients, and London will remain an important financial center to serve the local UK economy and possibly to meet the needs of some global markets. It is now an ongoing process of repositioning the future of the City of London in an environment where access to the European Union’s single market is no longer possible. Our core business is to serve European Union companies to regulate within the European Union. Now that the UK has decided to build its future outside the EU, Euronext’s critical infrastructure will remain within the European Union, and therefore outside the UK. And Brexit is big decisions, and big decisions have big consequences.

Craig: Now, a few UK-based companies already listed in London have launched secondary listings in Europe. Do you see this becoming a trend?

Boujnah: We have seen this trend in Dublin and other places in the Euronext group. I think it’s here to continue. We will have the largest aggregate market capitalizations for companies listed on the Euronext market, so over 5,000 billion euros, which is a multiple of what is listed in Frankfurt, and probably a third above what is listed in Frankfurt. is listed in London. It is therefore not surprising that some companies want to organize themselves to have access to this European liquidity pool.