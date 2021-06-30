Dream Exchange, the new stock exchange opens access to financial freedom





CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –In a recent statement, Dream exchangeCEO, Joe cecala, announced its intention to democratize finance and open up access to financial freedom, thereby demonstrating its commitment to the integrity of free, fair and open markets. Dream exchange, the first black-owned stock exchange in formation, is leading the Main Street movement to increase access to the US stock market.

Financial growth

Mr Cecala said: “Solving this problem really exists by allowing the general population, the American public, to trade stocks in a free and open market system and make self-determined investment decisions. If you want to sell, you sell, if you want to buy, you buy. Cecala continues, “Once that happens, there will be a significant increase in ownership across all members of our company. This phenomenon is the future.“ Recently, Dream Exchange announcedits strategic recruitment of Bruce trask as CTO. Trask, a former senior architect at NASDAQ, said: “The Dream Exchange is leveling the playing field in the capital market and adding opportunities previously inaccessible to many. Small and medium-sized businesses are not “small” and “medium-sized for the people who own and work there.” On the contrary, they are huge and are everything for them. As such, they deserve full access to the same capital market. structure and dynamics like all companies.“ To learn more about how Dream Exchange is helping achieve financial freedom at scale, subscribe to their next webinar this Thursday, July 1 at 3 PM EST featuring both the founder and CEO, Joe cecala New CTO; Bruce trask. Contacts

Jane hayton

[email protected]

Dream exchange

(312) 465-7912 SOURCE Dream Exchange Related links https://www.liinks.co/dreamex



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dream-exchange-new-stock-exchange-opens-access-to-financial-freedom-301322972.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos