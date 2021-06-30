Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday June 30
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street to close the first half of 2021 with solid gains
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 25, 2021.
Source: NYSE
U.S. equity futures were flat on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which gave up a gain of more than 100 points early Tuesday, ended slightly higher and remained around 1.4% of its record close in early May. The 10-year Treasury yield fell on Wednesday, trading around 1.46%, after better-than-expected ADP employment data.
As the last day of June and the first half of the year approached, the S&P 500 led the major benchmarks with a gain of 14.3% year-to-date. The Nasdaq is up 12.7% for the year. The Dow Jones rose 12% in 2021, although it has fallen behind recently, registering a modest monthly decline. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced in June. All three benchmarks posted solid gains in the second quarter.
2. Bed Bath & Beyond revenues are affected by turnaround costs
Shoppers leave a Bed Bath & Beyond store in New York City.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Actions of Bed Bath & Beyond rebounded on Wednesday before market launch after the retailer reported mixed first-quarter tax results. Sales exceeded estimates, but profits fell short. Costs related to the company’s turnaround efforts, including marketing expenses, hurt margins. The company raised its revenue outlook for the full year ahead of the key back-to-school shopping season. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, which saw some strength earlier this month in meme stock trading, rose 68% in 2021, as of Tuesday’s close.
3. Three companies are about to make their public debuts
A logo of giant Didi Chuxing is displayed on a building in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province.
STR | AFP | Getty Images
Didi Global is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after valuing its initial public offering at $ 14 per share and raising $ 4.4 billion. That gives the China-based rideshare company an initial valuation of around $ 73 billion.
Digital advertising firm Taboola is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday following its merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1, a special purpose acquisition company. The PSPC transaction will generate $ 526 million at closing.
Clear, No. 19 on CNBC’s 50 disruptors list this year, is expected to start trading on the NYSE on Wednesday after valuing its initial public offering at $ 31 per share and raising more than $ 400 million. Clear, known for its frequent traveler identification service, launched the Health Pass during the Covid pandemic.
4.ADP publishes strong report on private sector employment in June
People walk past a Help Wanted sign in New York’s Queens borough on June 04, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
ADP reported on Wednesday that jobs at U.S. companies increased by 692,000 in June. This easily exceeds estimates. However, the reading on private sector positions in May, while still strong, was revised down to 886,000. During the Covid pandemic, the ADP report was not a good indicator of what the monthly government employment report might show. Economists expect Friday’s employment data to show about 700,000 new non-farm jobs were created in June. The country’s unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.7%. Weekly jobless claims are released on Thursday.
5. As the housing boom begins to wane, demand for mortgages plummets
A sign announcing the rates for home loans to buy or refinance at a Bank of America in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
High house prices are finally starting to dampen part of the housing boom induced by Covid. Demand for mortgages fell 6.9% for the week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. This is the lowest level for almost a year and a half. Mortgage applications for the purchase of a home have fallen 5% for the week and 17% per year. This is the slowest pace since the start of May 2020, when the closures were in effect. Refinancing requests sank 8% for the week and 15% per year.
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/30/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-wednesday-june-30.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]