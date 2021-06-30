Bermuda Stock Exchange joins the Pyth network

Bermuda Stock Exchange [BSX] announced that he is joining the Pyth Network, “an Oracle network designed to deliver high-fidelity financial market data to the blockchain industry.”

A spokesperson said: “The Bermuda Stock Exchange [BSX] today announced its membership of Pyth Network, a decentralized financial market data distribution platform. BSX has subscribed to and will receive real-time market data from the MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange and expects to provide market data to the Pyth Network in mid-July.

The Pyth Network, announced by Jump Trading Group in April 2021, is an Oracle network designed to deliver high-fidelity financial market data to the blockchain industry using a blockchain protocol on the Solana network. “

Greg Wojciechowski, President and CEO of BSX, said: “The BSX is pleased to participate in the Pyth network and we look forward to expanding the range of data that we publish to the network.

The BSX is uniquely positioned to play a unique role in the evolution of the DeFi ecosystem as we leverage our capabilities in the digital asset industry and expand the range of market data services offered to global financial markets.

The Government of Bermuda is committed to supporting a robust fintech industry with the implementation of laws such as the Digital Asset Business Act 2018 [DABA], making Bermuda an ideal and secure jurisdiction to foster the growth of the digital asset industry.

Kanav Kariya, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Jump Trading Group, said: “We are excited about the momentum that the Pyth Network has established with trading participants so far, but the entry of BSX into the network establishes a whole new data dimension that will be available on-chain.

The inclusion of market data from MIAX Pearl Equities will give users real-time access to high-end data from their order book. This level of access to US stock exchange data is unprecedented in DeFi.

