Trident Acquisitions Corp. deposits 10-Q and is in compliance

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Trident Acquisitions Corp. (the Company) announced today that it has filed Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thereby bringing the Company into compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules for the financial reporting to the SEC. Once this file is completed, the Company is resolutely focused on rapidly completing its previously announced business combination with AutoLotto. Inc., doing business as Lottery.com, with priority in filing Form S-4. The Nasdaq hearing panel will no longer need to consider the Form 10-Q flaw during the hearing to be held in connection with the notice the company received from the Nasdaq on June 3, 2021, stating that the company was not in compliance with the IM -5101-2 listing rule, which requires an ad hoc acquisition company to carry out one or more business combinations within 36 months of taking the ‘effect of the registration declaration filed in connection with its initial public offering.

About Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Trident is a blank check company formed for the purpose of completing a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with a or several companies or entities. Trident’s securities are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbols TDACU, TDAC and TDACW. For more information, visit www.tridentacquisitions.com/home

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company transforming how, where and when the lottery is played. Our attractive mobile and online platforms allow players and business partners located in the United States and around the world to purchase legally sanctioned lottery games remotely. Fans and subscribers look to us for compelling real-time results on over 800 lottery games in over 40 countries. Plus, thanks to WinTogether.org, we’re fundamentally changing the way nonprofit donors are made to act by gamifying charitable giving. In everything we do, our mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, develop a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Trident, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of Trident’s annual report on Form 10- K for the year ended December 31, 2020. , filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Trident does not undertake to update these statements if any revisions or modifications occur after the date of this posting, except as required by law.

Important information and where to find it

In connection with the proposed business combination, Trident will file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (the registration statement) which will include a preliminary proxy statement (the proxy statement) for the solicitation of proxies to the shareholders of Tridents. In addition, Trident will file other relevant documents with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination. Copies can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A definitive proxy will be mailed to Trident shareholders on a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders of Trident are urged to read the registration statement and proxy statement and other relevant documents when available before making a voting decision regarding the proposed business combination, as they will contain important information about the business combination and the parties. business combinations. The information contained on, or accessible through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form part of, this press release.

Participants in the call for tenders

Trident and its directors and officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Tridents in connection with the proposed business combination. Lottery.com and its officers and directors may also be considered participants in any such solicitation. Securityholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain officers and directors of Tridents in the solicitation by reading Tridents’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. , and the registration statement and other relevant documents filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination when available. Information regarding the interests of Tridents’ participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different from those of their shareholders in general, will be set out in the proxy circular relating to the business combination when it becomes available. .

No offer or solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration. or qualification under securities. laws of such jurisdiction. No offer of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Gateway

Cody battle

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Contact Trident:

Vadim Komissarov

CEO

(646) 229-7549

[email protected]

Contact Lottery.com:

Matthieu schlarb

Vice-President, Investor Relations

(512) 585-7789

[email protected]