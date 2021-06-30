Business
Boom, bust and bewilderment: the year of Bitcoin so far
LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) – If you’re a bitcoin investor, your nerves may have been strained in 2021.
The journey from cryptocurrency to investment and the general trading public has accelerated as large financial firms and corporations embrace the emerging asset. Read more
Such interest helped push it to an all-time high of just under $ 65,000 in April. Yet, in a typically temperamental way, it has since fallen by almost half.
Halfway through the year, the original and largest cryptocurrency is up around 20% since the start of the year. Here are some charts that tell the story of bitcoin’s year so far.
1 / STILL VOLATILE
Wild price swings have been a defining feature of bitcoin throughout its nearly 13-year lifespan. The first half of 2021 was no different, despite hopes that greater market liquidity and stronger infrastructure would dampen fluctuations.
Bitcoin has more than doubled since the start of the year to hit an all-time high of $ 64,895 in mid-April, before falling by more than half in just five weeks as regulators around the world – especially the China – cracked down on cryptocurrencies.
In May alone, bitcoin lost 35%, its worst month since 2018. Last week, it fell below $ 30,000 for the first time since January, briefly wiping out its gains since the start of the year. .
Many large investors also left the bitcoin market after the first quarter price spike, with some turning to gold, according to JP Morgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
“What we found in the second quarter is that the demand for bitcoin is actually price sensitive,” he said. “Some institutional investors started pulling out of bitcoin in April… they thought bitcoin’s prices were too high relative to gold.”
2 / BITCOINS OR ALTCOINS?
Bitcoin has grabbed the lion’s share of the headlines so far this year. Still, many of its smaller digital currency rivals – known as altcoins – have seen larger gains.
Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, has nearly tripled so far this year, supported by an increase in the decentralized finance industry. “DeFi” often uses its underlying blockchain technology to offer financial services without traditional intermediaries such as banks.
Signs that the Ethereum blockchain is gaining traction with major financial firms also fueled the gains.
XRP, the seventh largest coin, gained a similar amount. Other once obscure coins such as dogecoin, launched in 2013 as a joke, have also far surpassed bitcoin, with investors drawn to the prospect of quick wins. Dogecoin has risen over 5,000% so far this year.
3 / EXCEEDED BY THE STOCKS EVEN
Retail investors have embraced bitcoin this year, drawn to stories that it can serve as an inflation hedge and a future payment method.
Another source of gains has been the perception that this is a vector of quick wins – a perceived quality shared by another financial market phenomenon of 2021: “meme” stocks, whose value is propelled by the market. social media buzz.
GameStop Corp (GME.N) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N), two of the biggest memes stocks, soared in the first quarter with bitcoin, fueled by retail investors with spare cash and time free due to coronavirus stimulus blockages.
Still, assets have since decoupled, with bitcoin’s gains for the year so far outstripped by GameStop – up over 1,000% – and AMC Entertainment, which has jumped over 2,500%.
“It’s just an extension of free money going crazy and so I think you can see it spilling over into cryptocurrencies,” said Joel Kruger, strategist at LMAX Digital crypto exchange.
Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Pravin Char
