Akeso awarded as “Most Honored Company” in 2021 by Institutional Investor





HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Akeso, Inc. (“Akeso” or the “Company”, stock code: 9926.HK) is pleased to announce today that Akeso has been awarded as “most honored company” in the “All Asia Executive Team 2021“survey published by Institutional investor, and has been ranked among the top 3 in the five categories of the Health and Pharmaceuticals sector. Since its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in april 2020, this is the first time that Akeso has been included in the survey, again he has already been honored by Institutional investor with various prices. This again show it high recognition of Akeso by the capital market, particularly in terms of the exceptional performance of the the company’s management team, the investor relations management and of the society dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Akeso’s overall ranking in the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals sector: Category Ranking Laureate Best CEO 2nd Dr Xia Yu Best CFO 3rd Mr. Michael Xi Best IR Professional 2nd Ms. Winnie Yam Best IR Program 3rd Akeso, Inc. Best ESG 3rd Akeso, Inc. As one of the most influential financial magazines in the world, Institutional investor is recognized in the industry for its high level quality survey. This year, 1,438 companies from 18 industries were vying for the five nomination categories in the “All Asia Executive Team 2021The votes were conducted by 3,503 buy-side investors and 581 sell-side analysts. More information about this year “All Asia Executive Team 2021“survey by Institutional investor https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research Akeso is dedicated to the practice of corporate governance in accordance with global standards and maintains strong growth in the capital market. In 2020, Akeso was included in the components of the Hang Seng index such as HSCI and HSHKBI; later the same year, the Company was simultaneously included in the list of Southbound Stock Connect under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Southbound Stock Connect under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange . In May 2021, the Company was included as a constituent share of the MSCI China index. Akeso’s 2020 annual results show that in total more than 40 clinical trials are underway worldwide, of which 9 clinical trials are in the registration or phase III stage and 4 registration trials have met key criteria . The Company expects to submit the new drug application for the world’s first PD-1 / CTLA-4 bispecific antibody Cadonilimab (AK104) for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in 2021. Cadonilimab is expected to become the first PD -1 new drug based on bispecific antibodies in the world and to lead the era of immuno-oncology 2.0. In the meantime, new drug requests for Penpulimab (PD-1, AK105), which Akeso has co-developed with Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (stock code: 1177. HK), for the third-line treatment of breast cancer. nasopharynx and for the first-line treatment of non-small cell squamous cell lung cancer will also be submitted in 2021. As major innovative drug pipelines enter the commercial phase, industrial and commercial development has been put on the agenda as Akeso’s important strategic actions to stay ahead. The Company is already building an experienced and skilled marketing team to accelerate the commercialization of the new bispecific antibody drug Cadonilimab, which is expected to obtain an NDA soon. Media inquiries: Akeso Media Relations:

