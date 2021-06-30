Municipality Finance issues a € 50 million tap as part of its

Municipality Finance Plc
Exit on the stock market
June 30, 2021 at 10:30 am (EET)
Municipal finance issues a 50 euros mmillions tap under his MTN program
On July 1, 2021, Municipality Finance Plc issues a new tranche in the amount of EUR 50 million to an existing benchmark issued on April 21, 2021. With the new tranche, the overall notional amount of the benchmark is of 550 million euros. The benchmark index’s maturity date is April 21, 2028. The benchmark index bears interest at a fixed rate of 0% per annum.
The new tranche is issued under the MuniFins program of 40 billion euros for the issuance of debt instruments. The Offer Circular is available in English on the Company’s website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.
MuniFin has requested the admission of the new tranche to the Helsinki Stock Exchange managed by Nasdaq Helsinki. Public trading is expected to start on July 1, 2021. The existing bonds in the series are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.
Danske Bank A / S acts as Dealer for the new tranche.
MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC
More information :
Joakim Holmstrom
Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets and Sustainable Development
Phone. +358 50 444 3638
MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of the largest credit institutions in Finland: the company’s balance sheet stands at 44 billion euros. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.
The mission of MuniFins is to build a better future while respecting the principles of responsibility and in cooperation with its customers. MuniFins customers are Finnish municipalities, communes, entities controlled by municipalities and non-profit housing organizations. The loans are used for environmentally and socially responsible investment purposes such as public transport, sustainable buildings, hospitals and health centers, schools and daycares, and homes for people with special needs.
MuniFins customers are national but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is the most active Finnish bond issuer in the international capital markets and Finland’s leading green and social bond issuer. Funding is exclusively guaranteed by the City Council guarantee.
The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.
