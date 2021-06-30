Business
Anheuser-Busch gives gifts during the July 4th holiday
Remember The Anheuser-Busch Promise give Americans free beer if the White House hits its goal of 70% American adults by July 4? The brewer keeps his word, even if the country has not reached this goal.
From Friday until 11:59 p.m. ET Monday, adults 21 and older can visit MyCooler.com/beer and upload a photo of themselves in their favorite spot for a beer (like a local bar or restaurant, backyard, or baseball stadium). They will receive an email with a digital gift card worth $ 5, the average retail price of an Anheuser-Busch product. They can use the card to claim a free beer until Monday.
Also in celebration of the progress the United States has made on immunization, Budweiser has released a new “Go Fourth, America” video featuring actor Bill Pullman, who is reprising his role as president in the movie Independence Day. Pullman urges Americans in a comedic speech to celebrate their independence not from alien invaders … (but) from separation while being locked up, baking bread, and ignoring basic hygiene.
Chipotle has an incentive for the COVID vaccine:Get burritos, tacos and more to buy one-in-one for free on July 6th
Spirits of related celebrities:Sammy Hagar rocks new drinks, while Nick Offerman pours limited-edition scotch
In the two-minute digital film Go Fourth, America, Pullman declares that independence has a new meaning for all of us today and whether you drive a pickup or a hybrid, whether you live in the heart of the country or on the road. the coast or whether you pronounce it ‘America’ or ‘Murica.’ We’re all Americans, rarely on the same page, but reading the same book, on vacation anyway.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 65% of U.S. adults have received at least one injection of COVID-19, and 56% are fully vaccinated. The White House expects 70% of all American adults to have at least one injection within a few weeks.
The promotion of Anheuser-Busch’s free beer comes as many businesses and state health departments continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated. Panera bread offers free bagels July 2-4 to vaccinated customers. CVS Health and Kroger organize a draw on vaccines until July 10.
Even though the United States did not meet the 70% target, Anheuser-Busch wanted to recognize the progress of nations around Independence Day, the company said.
When we partnered with the White House to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, we re-committed to using our unique abilities and our deep connection with consumers to lead the safe and strong recovery of our country and our economy, a Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, said in a press release. Doukeris will assume the role of Global CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev effective July 1.
Budweiser is also offering $ 10,000 to help some plan the 4th of July celebrations even better. To enter, simply reply to one of Budweisers’ social posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with #GoFourthAmerica #Sweepstakes, follow @BudweiserUSA and include their Venmo ID, by noon ET on Thursday.
COVID Gifts:Panera will be offering free bagels to vaccinated customers from July 2-4.
Contribution: Kelly Tyko and Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.
