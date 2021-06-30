China’s Didi valued at $ 80 billion in US mega-IPO as shares soar





A man walks past a Didi logo at Didi Chuxing’s headquarters in Beijing, China on November 20, 2020. REUTERS / Florence Lo / Files

June 30 (Reuters) – Chinese shares of Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) climbed nearly 19% when they debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, valuing the rideshare giant at $ 80 billion in the most large American listing by a Chinese company since 2014. Didi’s stock, backed by SoftBank (9984.T), opened at $ 16.65, against an initial public offering price of $ 14 per share. He had valued an oversized offer of 316.8 million US depository shares at the high end of its $ 13- $ 14 range, raising $ 4.4 billion. Read more Didi’s New York listing will be the biggest sale of U.S. stocks by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised $ 25 billion in 2014. The biggest Chinese list in the United States so far this year was Full Truck Alliance (YMM.N), often referred to as “Uber for Trucks,” which raised $ 1.6 billion. Didi, which is also backed by tech investment giants Alibaba (9988.HK), Tencent (0700.HK) and Uber (UBER.N), was founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei under the name Didi Dache, a taxi app. He merged with his counterpart Kuaidi Dache to become Didi Kuaidi and was later renamed Didi Chuxing. General Manager Cheng, born in 1983 in a small town in southeastern Jiangxi Province, once worked as an assistant to the head of a foot massage company, was worth $ 1.2 billion before the debut of Didi in the market, according to Forbes. At the first prize, Cheng’s stake in Didi is worth $ 5.22 billion. He came up with the idea for a carpooling platform on a freezing winter night in Beijing when he struggled to find a taxi. Read more SoftBank is Didi’s largest investor and will hold a 20.2% stake in the company after the IPO. Tencent will own 6.4%, while Uber will retain 12% of Didi. Cheng will own a 6.5% stake in the company he created. Didi, the world’s largest mobility technology platform, acquired the Chinese operations of rival Uber in 2016 and the San Francisco-based company retained a stake in Didi at the time. The company decided in 2018 to invest $ 1 billion in its automotive services business, as part of a larger rebranding. It has also invested heavily to expand its main activity outside its domestic market, either by investing money in local partners or by launching their services. Didi occupies a dominant position in the online carpool industry in China and operates in 4,000 locations in 16 countries. It has more than 490 million annual active users, according to a recent regulatory filing. Its offerings include private car rental, bike sharing, delivery, freight and logistics, as well as financial services. Didi’s listing also makes it the latest Chinese company to tap into U.S. capital markets amid tensions between Washington and Beijing. Despite the political battles, 29 Chinese companies raised $ 7.6 billion in IPOs in the United States in the first six months of the year, according to data from Refinitiv. Morgan Stanley Investment Management had indicated its interest in subscribing for up to $ 750 million in shares in the initial public offering of Didi and Temasek of Singapore for $ 500 million. Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan were the main underwriters. Report by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

