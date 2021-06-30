Didi IPO starts trading on the NYSE

Shares of Didi Chuxing rose more than 4% after the Chinese rideshare giant made its public debut on Wednesday.

The company’s shares began trading at $ 16.65 per share, up nearly 19% from the company’s offering price of $ 14 per share.

The company’s market capitalization jumped to nearly $ 80 billion. Didi was recently valued at $ 62 billion following a fundraiser in August, according to data from PitchBook. Wednesday’s first trade valuation is more subdued than the $ 100 billion some some had predicted. Still, it ranks among the largest IPOs in the United States over the past decade.

Didi’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange comes as demand for ridesharing services grows in tandem with declining Covid-19 cases and the rollout of vaccines. The company’s U.S. counterparts, Uber and Lyft, both said they would be profitable on an adjusted basis by the end of this year, thanks to the recovery.

The offer also represents a financial gain for Uber, which owns 12.8% of Didi’s shares after acquiring Uber’s business in China. SoftBank’s Vision fund holds 21.5%. Apple also invested $ 1 billion in Didi in 2016.

Didi reported an aggregate loss of $ 2.54 billion on revenue of $ 21.63 billion last year, but made a slight profit of $ 95 million on revenue of 6 , $ 44 billion in the first quarter of 2021. (Part of the company’s first quarter profitability can be attributed to the $ 1.9 billion investment gains from spinoffs and divestitures.)

By comparison, Uber lost $ 6.77 billion on $ 11.14 billion in revenue last year and lost $ 108 million on $ 2.90 billion in revenue last year. first quarter 2021.

Between 2019 and 2020, Didi’s income fell by almost 10% as the Covid pandemic hit China hard last year. However, before the pandemic, revenue grew 11% between 2018 and 2019. Additionally, revenue rebounded in the first quarter as the pandemic recovery in full swing, growing 107% in the first quarter compared to the quarter. of the previous year.

Didi, which was founded in 2012, said in its IPO prospectus that it has 493 million annual active runners and 41 million average daily trades. It started expanding internationally in 2018, and the company now operates in 14 countries outside of China, with Brazil and Mexico being the main contributors, according to a Loop research note earlier this month. A portion of the proceeds from the IPO will also be used to increase its presence in international markets.

In addition to the traditional VTC, Didi has invested heavily in making autonomous taxis a reality. The company recently obtained approval to test autonomous vehicles in Beijing.

Didi is also facing an antitrust investigation into some of China’s biggest companies. China’s market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation, is investigating whether Didi used competitive practices that unfairly sidelined smaller competitors, Reuters reported. He also reportedly looked at the company’s pricing mechanism.

Didi had warned in his IPO prospectus that he had met with regulators earlier this year. The rideshare company warned it could face penalties as regulators may not be happy with the inspection results.

“We cannot assure you that the regulators will be satisfied with our self-inspection results or that we will not be liable for any sanctions for violations of anti-monopoly, anti-unfair competition, pricing rules, advertising, privacy, food safety, product quality, taxation and other related laws and regulations. We expect these areas to receive more and continued attention and scrutiny by regulators and the general public in the future, ”the company said in its prospectus.

Didi was joined by a slew of other companies that went public on Wednesday, including biometric screening firm CLEAR, digital advertising firm Taboola and cybersecurity firm SentinelOne.

Didi, a quadruple CNBC 50 disruptor company, ranked # 5 on this year’s list.