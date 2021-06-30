Democrats revive crackdown on bank overdraft fees





New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney reintroduced legislation on Wednesday that would crack down on overdraft fees, making it illegal for banks to charge more than one fee per month.

The bill, which is very similar to the legislation Maloney sponsored in previous years, would also require these fees to be commensurate with the amount of overdraft and the cost to banks of hedging the transaction.

“Overdraft fees disproportionately harm low-income residents, often minorities,” Maloney, who represents parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, told CNN Business in a telephone interview. “If you want to fight inequality, removing unfair, misleading and abusive fees is the right thing to do.”

Among other provisions, Maloney’s bill would prevent banks from charging more than six overdraft fees per year. It would also prohibit lenders from processing transactions to maximize overdraft fees and insufficient funds. 9% of accounts pay 79% of fees Every year, banks rake in more than $ 11 billion in overdrafts and related fees when consumer accounts go negative, according to FDIC statistics on banks with more than $ 1 billion in assets. A 2017 report released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that only 9% of all accounts pay 79% of all overdraft fees and insufficient funds. JPMorgan Chase JPM The Democrats’ push comes after a high-profile clash last month between Jamie Dimon and Senator Elizabeth Warren, who, during a hearing, called theCEO the “star of the discovery show”. However, some observers are skeptical that a tightly divided Congress will ultimately vote on the matter – although regulators may. “We believe overdraft legislation is unlikely to be enacted, but its advancement will influence and pressure regulators appointed by Biden to act,” wrote analysts at Raymond James in a recent memo to clients. Unintended consequences The Bank Policy Institute, a trade group that represents the largest banks operating in the United States, declined to comment on the bill until the industry has a chance to review the legislation. However, a spokesperson said most banks offer low-cost, no-overdraft accounts and highlighted the potential benefits of overdraft hedging. “Many consumers want the ability to overdraft to avoid late charges, a negative credit report or miss a large bill,” said the spokesperson for the trade group. The Consumer Bankers Association, which represents major retail banks, opposes the Maloney legislation. “Restricting access to overdrafts, as required by this legislation, would only push consumers into predatory payday lenders or pawn shops, which do not offer the same security and soundness as well-regulated banks. and well supervised, ”Richard Hunt, CBA President and CEO. said in a statement. Some warn overdraft restrictions could backfire causing unintended consequences . New York Federal Reserve researchers wrote in a recent paper that a cap on overdraft fees would make banks less willing to open depositor accounts with low debit scores, which ring when customers don’t pay overdraft fees. “We find that fee caps limit fees as expected,” the researchers wrote, “but also limit the supply of overdraft credit and reduce financial inclusion among low-income households.” A better path, the New York Fed researchers wrote, would be to promote competition and transparency. Yet, with increasing political pressure, some banks have decided to say goodbye to these fees. Ally Bank has recently become one of the largest lenders in eliminating all overdraft fees. Jeffrey Brown, CEO of Ally Financial, explained at the time that the fees are “a pain point for many consumers but are particularly onerous for some”. He added: “It’s time to end it.” Maloney, the New York Democrat, is hoping more lenders will follow Ally’s lead. “I would be very happy if the banks just got rid of the overdraft fee,” she said. “But it’s their decision.”

