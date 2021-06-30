Business
COVID vaccine means free burritos and meals on July 6
- Chipotle Mexican Grill is the latest company to offer an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Chipotle’s July 6th promotion is only available in the restaurant and is not available online or on the mobile app.
- Panera Bread will be giving away free bagels to vaccinated customers July 2-4.
Free Krispy Kreme Donuts, free bagels at Panera Bread and now buy one and get one free chipotle burritos.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is the latest company to offer an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The fast food chain announced on Wednesday that it will offer free entries on July 6 from 3 p.m. on closing time at participating restaurants nationwide with the purchase of an entry.
As a proud participant in National Vaccination Action Month, we encourage our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a coveted reward for getting the vaccine, Chris Brandt, channel marketing director, said in a statement.
But you don’t need to show proof of vaccination to get the free meal, Chipotle confirmed to USA TODAY. To get the offer, inform the Friends BOGO cashier at checkout.
Free Panera Bagels:Panera Bread will be giving away free bagels to vaccinated customers July 2-4. Here’s how the COVID freebie works
Free beer !:Kudos to COVID-19 Vaccination Progress: Anheuser-Busch Gives Free Beer During July 4 Holiday
According to the fine print, there is a limit of two free items per customer and each free item requires a purchase. This promotion only applies to restaurant orders and is not valid for online or mobile apps orders.
There is an additional cost for guacamole, queso blanco, extra protein, and other premium supplements.
COVID-19 vaccine target
Chipotle’s giveaway comes as authorities seek ways to convince immunization advocates to take the plunge. Lawyers say incentives can help some people to overcome their hesitation.
President Joe Biden had set a goal of having at least partially vaccinated 70% of Americans against COVID-19 by July 4. June has been nicknamedNational month of action to mobilize a Pan-American sprint to get more people vaccinated by Independence Day.
The White House conceded last week that he would not meet that target, although he said certain age groups would meet the target.
Free beer, bagels and prizes
Anheuser-Busch declared in early June that if the White House met its goal of having 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, it would offer a free infusion to adults over 21.
The brewer said on Wednesday he was keeping his word and give free beerFrom Friday to Monday, even if the country has not reached this target.
Panera bread has a three-day bagel giveaway July 2-4 for vaccinated customers at participating locations nationwide. No purchase is necessary.
Walgreens has extended its $ 25 giveaway for new recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine until July 3 and bothCVS HealthandKrogerorganize a draw on vaccines until July 10.
Krispy kremeDistributes free donuts daily to those who present a COVID-19 vaccination card valid until the end of the year.
Money tips and advice delivered straight to your inbox.
Free 7-Eleven Slurpee:Free Slurpees return in July, but you must be a member of the rewards
Contributing: Nathan Bomey, Mike Snider, Michael Collins and Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko
