SentinelOne soars in premier trade as top rated cybersecurity IPO

Shares of cybersecurity firm SentinelOne climbed to 30% when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, going public under the “S” note symbol. The company’s shares started trading at $ 46 a piece, higher than Tuesday’s IPO price of $ 35 a piece.

SentinelOne priced 35 million shares at $ 35 apiece on Tuesday, above its initial target range of $ 31 to $ 32. The company raised $ 1.2 billion at an implied valuation of $ 8.9 billion, surpassing CrowdStrike’s debut in the market by $ 6.7 billion in 2019, and the big winner in the IPO era cyber defense firm McAfee to become the most valued cybersecurity IPO in history, according to data from CB Knowledge.

It’s twiceCNBC 50 disruptorcompany that ranked 4th on this year’s list.

In its IPO prospectus, SentinelOne reported 108% year-on-year revenue growth to $ 37.4 million, while net losses more than doubled from $ 26.6 million to 62 , $ 6 million.

“The market we are addressing is huge,” CEO Tomer Weingarten said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Wednesday morning before the shares started trading. “As you see this massive wave of digital transformation… customers are moving to the cloud and it creates a great opportunity for us to expand all of these different footprints across the business. “

SentinelOne’s competitors have been among the big winners from the IPO in recent years, with CrowdStrike whom Weingarten called the “main competitor” now valued at more than $ 46 billion. But more and more of its competitors are now talking about the threat posed by SentinelOne.

In recent months, CrowdStrike and Qualys have for the first time named SentinelOne as a competitor in their annual reports. And after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora started talking about SentinelOne in conversations with analysts, he referred to the company three times in a recent call. to the results.

“We maintain an incredible win rate over all competitors,” Weingarten told CNBC on the day of the company’s IPO. “Obviously, the incumbent vendors in our space are relatively weak, using outdated technologies that fall short of today’s threat landscape, so it’s all about continuing to capture market share. “

More recently, the company’s standalone endpoint security shut down SUNBURST the malware that tricked systems into downloading it as an update to SolarWinds’ Orion software, which is used by thousands of organizations. AT&T, JetBlue and McKesson were among the SentinelOne customers protected in the SolarWinds hack.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of AmericaSecurities, Barclays and Wells FargoSecurities were the primary underwriters in the SentinelOne offering.

CNBC’s Jordan Novet contributed to this report.