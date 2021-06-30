Business
FCC forces telephone operators to step up fight against robocalls
Wireless companies have had until the last day of June to implement call authentication technology to stop robocalls.
They must notify the Federal Communications Commission if they are complying with the agency’s requirements, which may penalties.
An estimated 4 billion automated calls rang out on people’s cell phones in the month of May alone, an average of 12 calls per person, according to anti-fraud app company Youmail.
The deadline falls to new FCC interim president Jessica Rosenworcel, a lawyer who wants cell carriers to know she is serious about the crackdown.
“Oh my god, they’re so boring,” Rosenworcel said of robocalls to CBS News Consumer Investigative correspondent Anna Werner. “We want to stop robocalls and make it easier for consumers to answer phones and securely.”
Rosenworcel said that the new FCC regulations is a “crucial” step in stopping the crooks.
“What this means is that when a call is made, an operator can tell that this is really who they say is online,” she said.
In April, the FCC required cell phone companies to report if they are in compliance under penalty of perjury.
“I want you to officially say that you’re doing these things to stop robocalls. And if you’re lying to us, we’re going to sue you,” Rosenworcel vowed.
Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog at the US Public Interest Research Group, said the FCC “is done playing.”
“We see $ 10 billion in consumer fraud a year, not to mention $ 3 billion a year in wasted time on your part answering all those stupid phone calls,” Murray said. “So I think the FCC has finally heard enough about enough aspects of our company to be done.”
The telephone companies say they are on the right track. In a statement, industry group CTIA says domestic providers have already implemented call authentication protocols and call blocking solutions, and that the industry is “… unwavering in its commitment to protect US consumers from illegal and unwanted robocalls. “
Rosenworcel believes these steps should have been taken sooner, and she doesn’t hesitate to blame the former president Ajit Pai and the Trump administration.
“Over the past four years we’ve seen a huge increase in the number of automated calls, but I don’t think we’ve seen an equivalent increase in our app and our activity to stop them,” she said. declared.
Pai responded to CBS News in a statement that the previous FCC “has taken unprecedented action to protect consumers from the scourge of unwanted robocalls.”
He said he was looking forward to “seeing what the current FCC is doing … as robocalls and text messages have increased dramatically since January 2021”.
Rosenworcel has vowed not to “stop until these calls stop.”
“We will try to be as creative as possible with the laws we have,” she said. “And if that fails us, we’ll go to Congress and push for more laws because we have to stop these calls.”
The next target date is September, when any operator who hasn’t reported to the FCC could theoretically have their calls blocked, but Rosenworcel has said she will do some assessments along the way.
Even if the vast majority of robocalls stop, scammers will likely find other ways to contact them, including social media and texting.
