Business
Traders hope the IPO market can repeat its record first half
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE
The floor of the New York Stock Exchange, which was quiet last year, suddenly woke up.
Traders are back, restrictions have been relaxed so more visitors can come to the field, and IPO activity is booming.
“We saw exciting and innovative companies come to market in the first half of the year, and we expect the IPO pipeline to continue through the second half of the year,” Peter told me. Giacchi, Head of DMM Ground Trading at Citadel Securities.
Busy week for IPOs
The IPO business, which gave way to PSPCs for much of 2020 and early 2021, has made a comeback.
This week alone, 18 companies are looking to go public, including Chinese rideshare company Didi Global in what will be the biggest IPO of the year (Didi is said to have been priced at $ 14), as well as the chain donuts Krispy Kreme, cybersecurity company SentinelOne, travel security company Clear Secure and online legal platform LegalZoom.
This is the highest number of businesses in a single week since 2004.
“The setup couldn’t be more perfect,” Santosh Rao, research manager at Manhattan Venture Research, told me. “It’s a sense of risk, with markets to new highs. And when the BARELY [Volatility Index] is below 20, that has always helped the market. “
There’s another reason for the sudden rush of business this week: the end of a good quarter.
“You want to take the business out at the end of the quarter, because if you wait until the next quarter, you have to release updated financial data,” Rao said.
The IPO rush will likely start the second half as if it ended the first half: with a bang.
First half-monster for IPOs
Almost however the data is sliced, the first half of the year has been a monster for the IPO market, which has seen 213 IPOs raise over $ 70 billion.
“That’s above the annual average for the past 10 years,” Matt Kennedy, senior market strategist for Renaissance Capital, who advises clients on IPOs and manages the Renaissance Capital IPO ETF, told me. “We haven’t seen this level of activity since 1996-2000.”
It’s not just the number of IPOs: the dollar value was high. There are 16 IPOs that raised $ 1 billion or more in the first half of the year, and Didi and SentinelOne are expected to make 18. “This is by far the most billion dollar IPOs. in the first half, ”Kennedy mentioned.
After slowing down somewhat in May, June was also the busiest month since August 2000.
These figures are all the more remarkable as the SPACs continue to compete with the IPOs for quotations. However, PSPC activity slowed down considerably. Fifty SPACs raised $ 9.3 billion in the second quarter, an 89% drop in revenue from the previous quarter.
Rewards for IPO investors, but especially the first day
IPO investors were rewarded: Excluding two high-flying micro-caps, the average IPO returned 26% in the second quarter, according to Renaissance Capital.
However, the vast majority of this return (24%) was obtained on the first day of trading.
“This is not ideal for retail investors,” as retail investors buy on day one, so while some of that day one yield may be available, a good part is not, he said. Kennedy explained. “The majority of returns go to institutional buyers.”
The Renaissance Capital IPO ETF, a basket of around 60 of the most recent major IPOs, fell in May with plenty of speculative tech stocks, but has since returned to positive territory for the year, although it is still lagging behind the S&P 500.
The second half starts strong
The IPO pipeline currently has 87 registered companies looking to raise a total of more than $ 20 billion, including Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness studio F45 Training and luxury social club operator Membership Collective, owner of Soho House.
There are also many private companies that have not filed a case and are expected to do so in the coming months, or have filed a case confidentially, including:
Robinhood (stock trading app)
Warby Parker (prescription glasses)
Chobani (Greek yogurt)
Flipkart (India’s largest online retailer originated from Walmart)
Instacart (grocery delivery platform)
GlobalFoundries (semiconductor designer)
Dole Food Company (global fruit and vegetable company)
Is the glut of IPOs causing problems for buyers?
Kathleen Smith, president of Renaissance Capital, worries the business will be a little too good.
“The activity is so big that a lot of our customers are complaining that they can’t watch everything, and that’s bad,” Smith told me. “This means that they are not able to do all the homework they need.”
“You have to have quality control. The only quality control is when a fund manager does his homework, or a market event occurs that causes recent IPOs to fall rapidly.”
Can the IPO industry repeat the historic performance of the first half of this year?
“In theory we’re set for another explosive quarter, but it’s a volatile space,” Kennedy said.
“The IPO market can be very rushed, and if returns to investors accumulate, it could deteriorate the whole market,” he said.
Indeed, IPOs fell in May, when speculative tech stocks, many of which were recent IPOs, were ravaged by inflation concerns. They have since recovered.
“These young companies are negotiating on the potential for profitability over time,” said Rao. “They are very sensitive to a rise in interest rates, but at the moment there is no great fear of much higher interest rates. That is why it is always risky. FOMO [Fear of Missing Out] is the most important thing. “
