Google is taking steps to reduce fraudulent ads on its platforms, but not all ads will be blocked





The search engine giant says the new requirement will take effect on September 6, 2021 and will help prevent crooks from exploiting its platforms. This means that financial providers wishing to advertise their services on Google must prove that they are authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) before this new deadline. However, the new policy does not cover all advertisements. Google has said that advertisements relating to debt services, gambling, cryptocurrency and credit repair, among others, would not be considered financial services for the purposes of the new policy, although ” they are still required to comply with all other Google advertising policies. Google’s move comes after calls from activists, including MoneySavingExpert.com and our founder Martin Lewis, for the government to include fraudulent ads in its online safety bill. According to figures from Action Fraud, 1.7 billion people have been lost to scams in the past year, while estimates for the year up to June 2020 reveal that 85% of all the frauds were cybernetic. Check out our 30+ Ways to Stop Scams guide for more help on how to avoid scams and what to do if you think you’ve been trapped. For individual help and advice, contact Citizens Advice Scams Action through their website, or call its online scam hotline on 0300 330 3003. Include scams in the online safety bill

MoneySavingExpert.com takes a closer look at this Google ad and we’ll update this story if we know more. The FCA adds that it will “also assess the outcome of Google’s decision” once these changes take effect. The FCA also separately requested that investment fraud caused by online advertising fall within the scope of the new online security bill. A spokesperson for the FCA said: Although this is an important step for Google, we believe that a permanent and consistent solution requires legislation. We also continue to believe that investment fraud caused by online advertising should be included in the scope of the Online Security Bill, and we welcome the recent statement by Treasury committees to this subject. “ What does Google say? Google UK Managing Director Ronan Harris said: Today’s announcement reflects significant progress in delivering a safer experience for users, publishers and advertisers. We are committed to making the changes necessary to help fight online scammers. Additional reporting by the Press Association.

