Pre-market stocks: Wall Street isn’t panicking about the Delta variant. here’s why





But investors have largely dismissed the risks, believing that vaccination campaigns will prevent the need for further lockdowns.

What’s happening: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite broke new records on Tuesday, while the European Stoxx 600 index is not far from its all-time high.

The Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than the Alpha strain of the virus that has caused coronavirus cases to skyrocket over the winter. So why have investors been so bullish?

The moderate market response is largely attributable to confidence in vaccines. Moderna announced on Tuesday that its coronavirus vaccine has been found in lab experiments to work against emerging variants, including Delta. Shares of the US biotech company jumped 5% on the news.

A study from Public Health England this month also found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are very effective in preventing hospitalizations due to the Delta variant after two doses. This could reduce the need for additional restrictions that would hamper the economic recovery, which is in full swing. "With rapid advances in immunization, we consider it unlikely that medical systems in the UK or across the country [European] The continent will again be under such pronounced tensions that further serious restrictions on economic activity will be needed (…) to keep medical risks under control, "Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, said on Wednesday. Political leaders are trying to assert that message, with Britain's new Minister for Health saying he sees "no reason" to postpone the country's official reopening date to next month. He said the move would be "irreversible". Consumers and businesses in major economies seem to believe that the world is in fact turning a page on the crisis. Consumer confidence in the United States is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic, new data from the Conference Board showed on Tuesday. United Airlines, meanwhile, has just announced his biggest plane purchase in the history of the company, a huge bet on a resurgence of travel. But the variations continue to cause some degree of uncertainty. Global stocks fell one leg on Wednesday. "It's not over," billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC in an interview aired Tuesday. "I mean, in terms of unpredictability." Didi shares to start trading in frenetic week for IPOs Didi is about to go public in the largest US equity offering by a Chinese company since China's largest carpooling could debut on the New York Stock Exchange as early as Wednesday, according to my CNN Business colleague Michelle Toh. Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported that Didi valued his shares at $ 14 apiece, raising around $ 4.4 billion. That would make it the first Chinese IPO in the United States since Alibaba's $ 25 billion score in 2014, according to Dealogic. And that would give Didi a valuation of more than $ 67 billion, according to reports, which cite anonymous sources. Didi did not respond to a request for comment. Large image: Didi, who forced outside of mainland China five years ago, is listed on Wall Street at a tricky time. The company has come to the attention of regulators in China, where the tech sector is facing historic repression. But it still generates significant enthusiasm from investors at a hot time for new market debuts. "IPOs of Chinese companies in the United States are booming this year and American investors continue to increase their exposure to Chinese stocks and bonds," Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, tweeted this week. Watch this space: Renaissance Capital has registered 17 IPOs in the United States this week alone, which could collectively raise $ 9.1 billion. Another big name is Krispy Kreme, which is expected to raise $ 600 million, valuing the donut maker at $ 3.8 billion. The shares could start trading on Thursday. Why housing demand is about to weaken Housing has been in tears, with home sales, home construction and most importantly house prices skyrocketing. But stress lines are starting to appear, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, written for CNN Business Home prices have risen so far so quickly that they have become overvalued. In the United States, house prices appear to be roughly 10 to 15 percent overvalued when comparing price-to-income or price-to-rent ratios with their long-term historical averages, according to Zandi's analysis. Some markets, mainly in the South and West, are overvalued by more than 20%. Why it matters: These real estate markets are vulnerable to a significant price correction as mortgage rates eventually rise. And they will, with the Federal Reserve preparing to signal that it may begin to normalize monetary policy over the medium term, Zandi notes. Working from anywhere is also sure to partially relax, as companies ask their employees to come back to the office. In addition, the moratorium on foreclosures and forbearances on mortgage and student loans will expire in the coming weeks. Housing prices will be forced to adjust. Zandi doesn't predict that a bubble is about to burst, but predicts "modest price drops in the hottest high-end segments of the housing market, in second and vacation homes, and in the small and medium-sized towns that saw the greatest influx of households working from anywhere."

