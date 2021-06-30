Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi debuts on Wall Street





Didi, China’s leading rideshare platform, debuted on Wall Street on Wednesday, ending a year in which ridesharing and travel companies have struggled to overcome intermittent pandemic lockdowns. Didi started trading at $ 16.82 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, up 20% from an offering price of $ 14 per share which gave the company a market cap of around $ 67 billion. The company’s IPO, traded under the ticker symbol DIDI, comes as Wall Street continues to embrace fast-growing tech companies, regardless of their ability to generate profits. But it could be the subject of unusual scrutiny from investors due to lingering tensions between the United States and China. The US government has placed some Chinese tech companies on lists that restrict their ability to do business with the United States or its trading partners. The Trump administration had also threatened to cut off other Chinese companies’ access to Wall Street.

The ridesharing industry has been hit by the pandemic and faces an uncertain recovery as the coronavirus continues to spread and new variants emerge. Countries in Latin America, a region Didi has focused on for its global expansion, continue to see an increase in the number of cases, adding uncertainty to the company’s operations. In China, Didis’ rise mirrored that of other tech powerhouses, including ByteDance, parent company TikToks and food delivery giant Meituan. But in recent months, Chinese antitrust authorities have started scrutinizing the country’s major internet companies like never before, and Didis’ dominance in the racing industry has become a potential target at the back of the company. Shortly after Didi struck a deal in 2016 to take over Ubers’ operations in China, Chinese market authorities said they were investigating the sale on antitrust grounds. No action was taken at the time. And although dozens of companies large and small have entered the grocery booking business in China, Didi has remained a leader. Two separate incidents in 2018 in which Didi drivers raped and killed female passengers prompted the company to make changes to its service, but did not seriously affect its appeal to users. Starting last year, however, Chinese regulators began cracking down on what they called unfair and anti-competitive business practices in the internet industry. A group of the taxi industry wrote the country’s antitrust watchdog in December, urging the agency to reconsider Didis’ purchase of Uber China. The letter accused Didi of using unfair subsidies to detain passengers and issue transport orders to unlicensed drivers and vehicles.

In April, Didi was one of nearly three dozen Chinese internet companies that were dragged to regulators and ordered to ensure their compliance with anti-monopoly rules and put the nation’s interests first. Didi quickly issued a statement, which the antitrust regulator published on its website, promising to promote the development and prosperity of socialist culture and science and to strictly obey the law. Didi Dache was founded in Beijing in 2012 and merged with Chinese rival Kuaidi Dache in 2015 to form Didi Chuxing. Although Uber tried to compete in the Chinese market, it ultimately sold its Chinese business to Didi in exchange for a stake in the company. In a filing for its IPO, Didi said revenue fell 8% to $ 21.63 billion last year due to the pandemic. Didi lost $ 1.6 billion last year, although he reported a profit of $ 30 million in the first quarter of this year. Although Didi is dominant in China and operates in 14 other countries, including Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Russia, its valuation is well below $ 95 billion Uber. Yet that eclipses Lyft, the second-largest rideshare company in the United States, which is valued at nearly $ 20 billion. Didi said he has the ability to continue to grow as he expands his business into new international markets. We aspire to become a truly global tech company, wrote Didis founders Cheng Wei and Jean Liu in a letter attached to the dossier. Didi was valued at $ 56 billion in 2017, and its investors include SoftBank of Japan; Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi state fund; Alibaba and Tencent, the two main Internet Goliaths in China; and Apple, which invested $ 1 billion in 2016 to show its support for the Chinese market.

Before stepping down this year, President Donald J. Trump banned Americans from investing in companies identified as having ties to the Chinese military. But his administration failed to continue efforts to restrict access to U.S. capital markets to a wider range of Chinese companies. A large number of Chinese companies have sold shares on U.S. stock exchanges in recent months, including those in industries, such as electric vehicles, which have been trapped in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. Chinese electric car maker Nio raised $ 2.6 billion in a December offer on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/30/technology/didi-wall-street-initial-public-offering.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos