Authors promote change in business model as long-term stock market attracts early supporters





Patrick van der pijl Business model changes Book Details Six Fundamental Changes Companies are dying because they have become obsessed with fighting for their current business model rather than switching to a more relevant one. – Patrick van der Pijl WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – The long-term Silicon Valley-led exchange marked two early supporters last week as tech giants Twilio Inc. and Asana Inc. agreed to list their shares on the new exchange as well as the exchange from New York. Business model changes author and CEO of Business Models Inc. Patrick van der pijl was not surprised. He and his co-authors detail the need for companies to shift from a short-term focus on shareholders to a focus on long-term stakeholders in their new book. Business Model Shifts, recently published by Wiley, details six fundamental business changes needed to maximize customer value creation. Written during the global pandemic, the authors of the books argue that many factors, including the pandemic, are forcing organizations to recognize that they can no longer afford to stick to a single, static business model and expect to live a very long time. Filled with case studies to highlight each of the six business shifts, van der Pijl and his co-authors engage readers in service shift, digital shift, platform shift, exponential shift, shift circular and stakeholder change. Most SOEs look after their shareholders to the exclusion of almost anything else, the authors argue. Stakeholder change is a business model strategy that aims to ensure that value is created simultaneously for all stakeholders, customers, employees, partners, society and investors. Case studies from Unilever, TOMS Shoes and Tonys Chocolonely highlight the success of this change. Shifting from prioritizing short-term benefits for shareholders to prioritizing long-term value for all stakeholders requires constant effort. The long-term stock market is designed to promote public companies that succeed in this shift. Business Model Shifts help businesses create more lasting value for their customers while meeting the new post-pandemic normal. This is the third book from the Business Model Inc team, after Generating Business Models and Designing a Better Business. ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Patrick van der Pijl is the CEO of Business Models, Inc., a global corporate design firm with offices in the Netherlands, Australia, Taiwan and the United States. Justin Lokitz is the Managing Director of BMI’s San Francisco office. Roland Wijnen is Business Designer and Maarten van Lieshout is Creative Director at BMI. BMI’s first book, Business Model Generation, has sold over four million copies, has been translated into over three dozen languages, and was ranked among the 12 best business books of all time by USA Today. REVIEW COPIES AND MEDIA INTERVIEWS

To request a review copy of Business Model Shifts or to schedule an interview with Patrick van der Pijl and his co-authors, contact Brant Menswar at bookstarPR at [email protected] or 321-300-6279.

