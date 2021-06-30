Hertz shares rise as bankruptcy nears exit

Text size





Hertz Global Holdings



emerged from bankruptcy on Wednesday after paying off its creditors in full and recouping about $ 1.4 billion for its common shareholders.

Hertz shares (ticker: HTZGQ) ended Wednesday at $ 8.74, down 15 cents, in their last trading session.

Shares of the reorganized company are expected to start trading on Thursday under the ticker symbol HTZZ and newly issued warrants to buy shares of the reorganized company will trade as HTZZW. The company said the stock will trade over-the-counter until it is listed on the national stock exchange, likely on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.

The current shareholders will receive a package of cash, 3% of the shares of the reorganized company and warrants for 18% of the reorganized company. Some holders got additional shares instead of warrants.

The cash portion is $ 1.53 per current Hertz share. Hertz did not elaborate on the details of the shares and warrants, but it is expected that current holders will get almost a tenth of a new share for every current share and almost 2/3 of a warrants. subscription per current share. The new stock could start trading around $ 14 on Thursday and the 30-year warrants at around $ 9 each.

There are expected to be approximately 472 million new Hertz shares outstanding and 85 to 90 million warrants. The new company could be valued at around $ 6.6 billion with an estimated exercise price of the warrants of $ 13.80 per share, or a stock value of $ 6.5 billion.

The company significantly reduced its debt while in Chapter 11 protection and could come out with little to no net debt, although the company did not specify its net debt position.

Hertz has a new $ 7 billion asset-backed facility that funds its rental car fleet and has noted that the average rate there is less than 2%. The old facility was believed to have an average rate of around 3%. Hertz called the rate on its new debt extremely favorable.

Hertz shares recently rallied, gaining 30% this week, amid optimism about the rental car business and Hertz’s outlook.

Car rental companies are enjoying a windfall this summer thanks to high prices amid high demand and a depleted supply of rental cars. Hertz had nearly 300,000 vehicles in the country at the end of the first quarter.

Hertz said that it has taken a series of measures to improve its bankruptcy business, including reducing costs: these efforts, combined with a sharp increase in car rentals in the United States and continued strength in sales of US cars. opportunity, puts the company on track to achieve strong financial results in 2021.

A group of investors led by Knighthead Capital, Certares Management and



Global management of Apollo



won a bidding war for the company in bankruptcy court. The investor group is investing $ 5.9 billion in equity in Hertz, with Apollo buying $ 1.5 billion in new preferred stock.

Our plan for Hertz is to invest heavily in modernizing the company’s technology and improving the customer experience. For example, we believe wait times can be drastically reduced to be completely eliminated, said Greg OHara, Senior Managing Director and Founder of Certares. Barrons.

Investments such as demand forecasting, automotive telematics and better mobile integration are immediate ways to improve operations. Certares will bring expertise where others cannot, as our travel investment portfolio gives us unique access to data and on-demand. With a good-sized capital structure and favorable economic winds, we can also transform Hertz, which has always had a strong brand, into a stronger company.

Hertz also announced the composition of its new board of directors. The new board will initially consist of eight members with up to three additional directors to be appointed in the future. The eight appointed members include the president of OHaraas; the co-founder of Knighthead Capital, Thomas Wagner, as vice president; Colin Farmer, Senior Managing Director of Certares; Andrew Shannahan, Knighthead partner; Christopher Lahoud, partner of Apollo; senior advisor to TPG Capital and former CEO of Ford Motor Mark Fields; Vincent Intrieri, current member of the board of directors of Hertz; and Hertz Chairman and CEO Paul Stone

