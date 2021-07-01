Corsair Partnering Corporation announces the price of its initial public offering





NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Corsair Partnering Corporation (the Company), a blank check company sponsored by a subsidiary of Corsair Capital, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, a reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies, today announced its initial public offering price of 25,000,000 units at $ 10.00 each. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trade under the ticker symbol CORS.U as of July 1, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one third of one. redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Only whole warrants can be exercised. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A common shares and the redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols CORS and CORS WS, respectively. The offer is scheduled to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Evercore Group LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. act as book managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offer is made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Evercore Group LLC, attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474 -0200 or by e-mail to ecm. [email protected] or BofA Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, by phone at (800) 294-1322 or by email at [email protected] . com. A registration statement relating to the securities has been declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be carried out under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and of the Company’s filed preliminary offering prospectus. with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law.

