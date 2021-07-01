SeaBird Exploration Plc: Successful private placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE ILLEGAL. THIS ADVERTISEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HERE.

Reference is made to the stock market press release of SeaBird Exploration PLC (“SeaBird” or the “Company”) on June 30, 2021 regarding the intention to carry out a private placement (the “Private Placement”) of new shares of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully placed and that it has allocated subscriptions for 7,000,000 offered shares (the “Offered Shares”) at a subscription price per share of NOK 4.50. (the “Bid Price”), increasing NOK 31.5 million in gross receipts. The private placement took place through an accelerated bookbuilding process after the market closed today. The Private Placement aroused strong interest from both existing shareholders and new investors and was largely oversubscribed.

The completion of the Private Placement and the issue of new shares within the framework of the Offered Shares were decided by the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), by virtue of an authorization to cancel the preferential subscription right. given at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. held on May 14, 2020.

The award notification, including settlement instructions, is expected to be distributed by the Managers on or around July 1, 2021, with settlement on a delivery versus payment (DVP) basis on or around July 5, 2021.

The settlement delivery against payment of the Offered Shares will be facilitated by the existing and unencumbered shares of the Company which are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. New shares to be issued by the Company will be settled in favor of investors with shares made available pursuant to a share loan agreement between Fearnley Securities AS (the Manager), the Company and the shareholders Anderson Invest AS, Miel Holding AS , Grunnfjellet AS and Storfjell AS. Following the registration of the capital increase relating to the Private Placement with the competent Cypriot authorities, the Company will have 33,946,570 shares issued and outstanding, each with a nominal value of USD 0.20.

The Offered Shares will be re-delivered to lenders on a separate ISIN, for which arrangements will be made for intermediate trading on the N-OTC market. The Offered Shares will be transferred to the Company’s ordinary ISIN and listed after approval of a listing prospectus, expected in the third quarter of 2021.

The following allocations were granted to the principal insiders of the Company under the same conditions as the other investors:

The chairman of the board of directors, Stle Rodahl, through his 100% owned company Storfjell AS, was allocated 460,800 shares. At the end of the transaction, he will hold 1,135,000 Company shares representing 3.3% of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement.

Director yvind Dahl-Stamnes was allocated 7,200 shares. At the end of the transaction, he will hold 32,200 Company shares representing 0.1% of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement.

CEO Gunnar Jansen has been granted 20,000 shares. At the end of the transaction, he will hold 45,850 Company shares representing 0.1% of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement.

The Board of Directors has decided to proceed with a subsequent offer of up to 1,750,000 shares, raising proceeds of up to NOK 7.9 million at the offer price to its existing shareholders at the close of trading on June 30, 2021, as subsequently recorded in the VPS on July 2, 2021, who have not received shares in connection with the private placement and who do not reside in a jurisdiction where such an offer would be illegal, or would require ( in jurisdictions other than Norway) prospectus filing, registration or similar action. These shareholders will be granted non-negotiable subscription rights allowing them to subscribe and, upon subscription, to be allocated new shares. A subscription right will allow its holder to subscribe to a share during the subsequent offer. Oversubscription for the shareholders concerned will be authorized. Subscription without subscription rights will not be allowed.

The Board, in conjunction with management of the Company and the Manager, considered various transaction options to obtain new financing. On the basis of an overall assessment, considering in particular the financing need, the execution risk and the possible alternatives, the Board has, on the basis of a careful examination, decided that the Private Placement is the alternative that protects the best common interests of the Company and the shareholders. Thus, the waiver of the preferential subscription right inherent in a capital increase by issuing new shares is deemed necessary.

Fearnley Securities AS acted as bookrunner for the private placement. Advokatfirmaet Schjdt AS acts as Norwegian legal advisor to the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Erik von Krogh, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: + 47 930 38 075

Email: [email protected]

This information is considered inside information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to disclosure requirements in accordance with Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Act.

