Flow Beverage Corp. Receives conditional listing approval from TSX and completes combination with RG One

TORONTO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Flow Beverage Corp. (the Company or Flow Beverage), formerly RG One Corp., is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its subordinate voting shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the trade symbol “FLOW”. Final approval of listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain customary conditions of the TSX. Upon final approval, the Company intends to issue a press release confirming the date its common shares will begin trading on the TSX, which is expected to be July 14, 2021.
In accordance with the policies of the TSX, the Company has filed an Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2020 under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Company update
Following the Company’s announcement of the closing of 36.3 million units of subscription receipts (consisting of one full share and half a warrant) (subscription receipts) for gross proceeds of ‘approximately $ 60 million, the company is pleased to announce the closing on May 14, 2021 of an additional 5.4 million subscription receipts for gross proceeds of $ 8.9 million, for total gross proceeds of 68, $ 9 million. The gross proceeds of $ 68.9 million have now been released from escrow.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed the tripartite merger with Flow Water Inc., RG One Corp. and RG One Subco Inc. in accordance with the business combination agreement announced on April 30, 2021. In accordance with the business combination Under the agreement, the combined entity changed its name to Flow Beverage Corp. and the holders of Class A and Class B common shares of Flow Water Inc. received multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares of Flow Beverage, respectively.
Investor tour
Nicholas Reichenbach, Executive Chairman, Maurizio Patarnello, Managing Director, and Devan Pennell, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings between July 8, 2021 and July 13, 2021. Investors and analysts interested in a meeting with management can contact the Company at [email protected]
About Flow Beverage
Flow Beverage is the parent company of Flow Water Inc. (“Flow”), a premium alkaline spring water company with a diverse line of health and wellness focused beverages sold online and at retailers. all over North America. Flow’s premium alkaline spring water comes in an original range of award-winning, unflavored organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330ml to 1 liter. Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain natural electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH. As part of its continued innovation in ‘better for you’ functional drinks, Flow recently launched a new line of collagen infused waters with natural flavors.
Founded in 2015 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp certified company whose purpose is “to bring well-being to the world through positive power. some water “. Reichenbach founded Flow with the belief that its spring water products should be packaged in Tetra Pak cartons made from up to 75% renewable resources with sustainable operations, rather than the generally more unsustainable packaging and practices used in the beverage industry.
Flow drinks are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 20,000 retailers in the United States and Canada, including Target, Walmart, Costco, Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, CVS Pharmacy, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Sam’s Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, Vitamin Shoppe, and Duane Reade, among others.
