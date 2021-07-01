Xometry completes $ 252 million IPO, share climbs 64% at start of trading

Global manufacturing market Xometry launched an initial public offering (IPO) of $ 252 million on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Listed under the ticker XMTR, the company valued its shares at $ 44.00 per share, higher than the range of $ 38 to $ 42 that it originally submitted at United States Securities Commission (SECOND). By July 2, 2021, 6,875,000 Class A common shares of Xometry will be available for public purchase, and a further 1,031,250 will be offered directly to the underwriters of the IPOs at a flat rate.

At the start of trading, the company’s shares seemed to have already captured the imaginations of investors, rising 64% to $ 72.03 in the first three hours.

Xometrys road to IPO

Founded in 2013, Xometry offers CNC machining, 3D printing, injection molding and design services through its algorithm-based platform, which guides customers to the optimal solution for a given production task. Thanks to significant external investments, the company was able to regularly renew its offering by adding new products and services, and before its IPO, it had raised 193 million dollars in financing.

Over the past three years, the company’s growth has been accelerated with the support of GE Ventures, BMW i Ventures and Highland Capital Partners, which provided it with a cash injection of $ 38 million, before the Foundry group made a $ 25 million investment, and Greenspring Partners contributed another $ 50 million in funding.

Thanks to this support, Xometry was able to expand into Europe with the acquisition of its service provider colleague Shift, and increase its profitability with the launch of its own credit card. The company’s recent rapid expansion has been recognized by the Deloittes Technology Fast 500 list in North America, which is credited with 949% growth from 2016-19.

While Xometry has not yet set spending priorities for its IPO proceeds, it does would have intends to use the cash as working capital and to service his debt which stood at $ 15.8 million in March 2021, and according to his SEC filing, he did not no agreements or commitments in place to make imminent acquisitions.

External investment has enabled Xometry to accelerate its expansion plans in recent years. Image via Xometry.

Launch of a quick IPO

Xometry only filed a registration statement with the SEC to register its securities earlier this month, but its IPO has already been approved and has launched its actions publicly for the first time. After being signed on June 29, 2021, the offer is now made by means of a prospectus, led by JP Morgan, UBS and Goldman Sachs, with copies of the final prospectus to be available through the latter.

Elsewhere, Citigroup, BofA Titles, Guillaume Blair and RBC Capital Markets all act as bookkeepers for the IPO, while CL King & Associates and Capital markets loop are set up to co-manage the offer.

Xometry has granted the underwriters of its IPO the option to buy 1.03 million shares in addition to its initial offering, but they will only have 30 days to enter that option, while the stock will be sold. at its introductory price of $ 44.00 regardless of the market. trading, less subscription discounts and commissions.

Through the IPO, the company is said to have set out to raise an initial amount of $ 100 million, but revised it up in an amended SEC filing on June 28, 2021 to $ 252.4 million. dollars, and if the Underwriters elect to exercise their option to purchase their stock award at $ 40 per piece, that total could rise to approximately $ 290.9 million.

In terms of profits, Xometry is yet to release its full financial data, but it has reportedly seen its revenue drop from $ 80.2 million in 2019 to $ 141 million in 2020, as part of its expansion into Europe and Asia. . As a result, it is possible that the company is now capturing the attention of traders in the broader public market, although only time will tell if this will happen.

3D printing companies: ripe for the picking?

Xometry isn’t the only on-demand build market intending to go public, and its stock’s performance will set a solid benchmark for its rival. Shapes meet ahead of its IPO later this year. The company announced a $ 605 million merger with Galileo Acquisition in April 2021, through which it aims to raise $ 195 million and expand to achieve 95% annual revenue growth by 2022.

Much like Shapeways, a number of other 3D printing companies have chosen to go public through SPAC mergers rather than IPOs over the past 12 months, in a trend of $ 13 billion nationwide. industry. Now, Office metal is the first and only additive manufacturing company to go public in this way, via a $ 2.5 billion deal reached in December 2020.

Since then, the company’s shares have gone from $ 24.77 to $ 12.53, and it spent $ 182 million on investing activities in the first quarter of 2021 alone. As a result, it remains to be seen if Xometrys shares behave better or if it intends to accelerate its expansion.

