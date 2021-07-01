Ahead of Market: 12 things that will decide stock action today

NEW DELHI: Even though the S&P 500 closed at a record closing high last night, Asian equity markets were under pressure from the recent spread of the delta variant. At 7:30 am (IST), Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 6 points lower, signaling a likely start for Dalal Street.

S&P 500 sets fifth consecutive record closing high

The S&P 500 hit its fifth consecutive record closing Wednesday as investors ended the month and quarter largely ignoring positive economic data and turning to Friday’s highly anticipated jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.22 points, or 0.61%, to 34,502.51, the S&P 500 gained 5.7 points, or 0.13%, to 4,297.5 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 24.38 points, or 0.17%, to 14,503.95.

Asian stocks collapse

Asian stocks fell on Thursday amid a firmer dollar as traders assessed signs that Covid-19 surges are hampering manufacturing in some regions and eagerly awaited a US wage report. Japan and China were among the major stock markets posting modest losses. Indices from purchasing managers suggested that restrictions imposed to tackle the virus had sapped production in parts of Asia.

Tech View: Nifty slips below 20-DMA

The index managed to defend its immediate support at 15,700, but slipped below the 20-day simple moving average at the close. The 15,700 level may continue to provide some support for the index, analysts said. They see resistance for Nifty50 at the 15,840 level.

F&O: the immediate beach of Nifty seen at 15,600-15,900 levels



India VIX rose 0.35% from 13 to 13.04. The fear gauge hasn’t crossed the 16-16.50 area over the past three weeks and has hovered near its lowest point in the past 17 months. Lower volatility indicates an overall bullish market bias, but a small rebound in the VIX can give volatile cues to the market.

Stocks showing a bullish bias

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) dynamic indicator showed a bullish trade pattern on the counters of Spicejet, PNC Infratech, KNR Constructions, Uflex, Zee Media Corp, Time Technoplast,

, Sun Pharma, Aditya Birla Fashion, KPIT Technologies, Zensar Technologies, Deepak Nitrite, Dilip Buildcon, Apex Frozen Foods, Sumit Woods, Emami, Triveni Turbine, SBI Life Insurance, STL Global, Hexa Tradex, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Emami Realty, Can Fin Homes, Morarjee Textiles, Suven Pharmaceutical, Dalmia Bharat, Power Mech Projects, Prime Securities, Neogen Chemicals, Ceat, Ipca Laboratorie, Aarti Surfactants, TTK Healthcare, Bharat Rasayan,, TTK Prestige, Asian Hotels (West), Cera Sanitaryware and Lakshmi machines.

The MACD is known to signal trend reversals in the securities or indices being traded. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may experience an upward movement and vice versa.

Stocks signal weakness ahead



The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of Himadri Specialty, HUDCO, Axis Bank, IFCI, Rolta India, HCL Technologies, Gujarat Gas, Action Construction, Aries Agro, Nila Spaces, Setco Automotive,

, Prestige Estates,,, Tilaknagar Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Relaxo Footwears, CARE Ratings, Dixon Technologies, Minda Industries, Vardhman Acrylics, Prataap Snacks, Deccan Cements, Mangalam Cement, 5Paisa Capital, Sundaram Finance, Sheela Foam and Bafna Pharmaceutical. The bearish cross on the MACD on these counters indicated that they have just started their downward journey.

The most active Wednesday stocks in terms of value



RIL (Rs 1,922.49 crore), Kotak Bank (Rs 1,513.70 crore), Infosys (Rs 958.75 crore), Tata Steel (Rs 948.88 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 907.03 crore), Happiest Minds (Rs 841.59 crore), SBI (Rs 773.85 crore), Bajaj Finance (Rs 744.30 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 726.42 crore) and Cipla (Rs 705.07 crore) were among the Dalal Street’s most active stocks in terms of value. Higher activity on a meter in terms of value can help identify meters with the highest turnover in the day.

The most active Wednesday stocks in terms of volume

Vodafone Idea (Shares traded: 20.21 crore), Reliance Comm (Shares traded: 13.63 crore), YES Bank (Shares traded: 10.64 crore), JP Power (Shares traded: 9.89 crore), Central Bank (Shares traded: 9.87 crore), IOB (Shares traded: 8.96 crore), PNB (Shares traded: 8.82 crore), IDFC First Bank (Shares traded: 8.36 crore), GMR Infra (Shares traded: 8.82 crore) : 6.98 crore) and Suzlon Energy (Shares traded: 5.81 crore) were among the most traded stocks during the session.

Stocks showing buying interest



Bharat Rasayan, PNC Infratech,

, BIO and the Central Bank saw strong buying interest from market participants as they increased their new 52-week highs, signaling bullish sentiment.

Stocks see the pressure to sell



Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Shyam Metalics and Energy and Uttam Galva Steels saw strong selling pressure and hit their 52 week low, signaling bearish sentiment on these counters.

The sentiment counter favors bears

Overall, the breadth of the market has remained in favor of bears. No less than 234 shares of the BSE500 index settled the day in the green, while 265 settled the day in the red.

