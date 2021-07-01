Krispy Kreme fixes initial public offering at $ 17 a share | Local





Krispy Kreme Inc. will begin its second act as a publicly traded company on Thursday at $ 17 a share. That’s $ 4 to $ 7 per share below what she had forecast in a June 25 regulatory filing. Krispy Kreme confirmed on Wednesday that it will offer 29.41 million common shares in an initial public offering scheduled to close on Tuesday. At this level of supply and share price, Krispy Kreme plans to raise $ 500 million. For comparison, on Friday Krispy Kreme expected to raise between $ 560 million and $ 640 million at the initial threshold of 26.67 million shares. The underwriters have been granted a 30 day option to purchase up to 4.41 million additional shares. Although the word donut does not appear in the proposed corporate name of Krispy Kreme, the ticker symbol on the Nasdaq will be DNUT. While a lower opening price may serve to lower expectations for the stock, this is not an unusual scenario for the company. Krispy Kremes’ first IPO, launched on April 5, 2000, was predicted by stock market analysts to be $ 18-20 and an expected increase of $ 74.75 million. It would be worth $ 115 million in today’s dollars. The stock price, instead, opened at $ 21, quickly jumped to $ 32, and ended its first day at $ 37, up 77%.

