Helios Fairfax launches automatic share purchase





Do not distribute to US news agencies or broadcast in the United States. TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (Helios Fairfax) (TSX: HFPC.U) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has accepted a notice filed by Helios Fairfax of its intention to start a Normal Course Issuer Bid (PDO) for its Subordinate Voting Shares through the TSX (or other Canadian trading systems). Purchases will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX and any Subordinate Voting Shares purchased will be canceled. The notice provides that the board of directors of Helios Fairfaxs has approved the purchase on the TSX, during the period beginning July 8, 2021 and ending July 7, 2022, of a maximum of 2,666,826 shares. subordinate voting rights representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares. Shares as of June 16, 2021. As of June 16, 2021, Helios Fairfax had 53,336,524 subordinate voting shares outstanding. Under the offer, Helios Fairfax may purchase up to 1,521 Subordinate Voting Shares on the TSX (or other Canadian trading systems) on a trading day, which represents 25 % of the average daily trading volume on the TSX over the previous six months (being 6,086 Subordinate Voting Shares), all calculated in accordance with TSX rules. This limitation does not apply to purchases made under bulk purchasing exemptions. Helios Fairfax is making this public tender offer because it believes that, under appropriate circumstances, its subordinate voting shares represent an attractive investment opportunity and that purchases under the offer will increase the value of the shares. with subordinate voting rights held by the remaining shareholders. Pursuant to its normal course issuer bid, Helios Fairfax has requested and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 2,162,134 Subordinate Voting Shares. Helios Fairfax has not purchased any subordinate voting shares as part of its normal course issuer bid to date. Helios Fairfax also announces that it has entered into an Automatic Share Purchase Plan (AAPP) with a designated broker to allow the purchase of its subordinate voting shares as part of the public tender offer to times when Helios Fairfax would not normally be active in the market due to applicable regulatory restrictions or blackout periods for internal trading. Prior to the start of a particular internal blackout period, Helios Fairfax may, but is not required to, request its designated broker to make purchases of Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with the takeover bid during the ensuing blackout period, in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the Dealer in its sole discretion based on parameters established by Helios Fairfax prior to the start of the applicable blackout period in accordance with the terms of the RRSA and applicable TSX rules. Outside of these blackout periods, Subordinate Voting Shares may be purchased by Helios Fairfax at its discretion pursuant to its public tender offer, once effective. The ASPP began on June 30, 2021 and will end on the earliest of the dates on which: (a) the maximum annual purchase limit under the tender offer has been reached; (b) the NCIB expires; or (c) Helios Fairfax terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms. The RPAP is an automatic securities purchase plan under applicable Canadian securities laws. Helios Fairfax is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and in African companies or other companies with customers, suppliers or activities mainly carried out in, or dependent on Africa. For more information, contact: Keir Hunt, General Counsel and Secretary General (416) 646-4180

