ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. announces the closing of the follow-up public offering of 7.875% cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series D, including the exercise of the over-allotment option





WESTBURY, New York, June 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE: ACR) (the “Company”) today announced the completion of a follow-up public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its 7.875% cumulative redeemable Series D preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”) at a price of public offering of $ 25.00 per share, which includes 200,000 shares issued following the exercise of the underwriter’s option. The Company received product of approximately $ 53.3 million the sale of the preferred shares after deduction of the subscription discount but before payment of the offering fees. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to arrange loans in accordance with its investment policies and for general corporate purposes. Preferred shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ACR PrD”. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the sole book manager for the offering. A pre-registration statement on Form S-3, including a prospectus, relating to the preferred shares has been filed and declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offer was made only by way of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, can be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attn: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by phone at (800) 248-8863, or by visiting the SEC website atwww.sec.govunder the name of the Company. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on the granting, holding and management of commercial real estate mortgages (“CREs”) and other debt investments related to commercial real estate. The Company is managed externally by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to mid-market CRE loans nationwide, with a focus on multi-family housing , students, hoteliers, industrialists and offices in the best American markets. For more information, please contact Investor Relations at[email protected]. Forward-looking statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “trend”, “will”, “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate” , “Estimate,” “believe”, “look ahead” or other words or similar terms. These “forward-looking” statements include statements relating to, among other things, the Offer of Preferred Shares, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offer and the Company’s expectations regarding the closing of the Offer. Since these statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should consider investment objectives, risks and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing. Factors that may affect future results are discussed in documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required by law. SOURCE ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Related links https://www.acresreit.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acres-commercial-realty-corp-announces-completion-of-follow-on-public-offering-of-7-875-series-d-cumulative-redeemable-preferred-stock-including-exercise-of-over-allotment-option-301323617.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos