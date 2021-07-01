Nissan presents plans for 1 billion electric cars in Sunderland | Nissan





Nissan has plans for a new billion-dollar electric vehicle hub in Sunderland that will create thousands of jobs. Plans include a new electric battery plant, built by its partner Envision, and production of its new all-electric model. The Japanese automaker said around 900 new jobs will be created at Nissan, 750 at Envision and a total of 6,200 across the UK supply chain. Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said the automaker’s holistic approach would extend beyond the development and production of electric vehicles to include a micro-grid of renewable energy to provide 100% clean electricity at its Sunderland car plant, and plans to reuse car batteries for energy storage. . The site is expected to open in 2024 and produce 9 gigawatt hours (6 GWh) of battery capacity per year, far more than the 1.9 GWh at its existing Sunderland plant, and could reach 35 GWh, which is equivalent to the gigafactory. 35 GWh Tesla in Nevada. Investing in green energy by automakers represents a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly skilled workers in the North East, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, said Nissan’s energy hub plan represents a solemn commitment to the people of Sunderland, creating new, highly skilled jobs and bolstering our plans to level the northeast. Registration for the tutor’s professional messaging system He said: This is a big step forward in our ambition to put the UK ahead of the global electric vehicle race, and further proof, if needed, that the UK Uni remains one of the most competitive automotive locations in the world. manufacturing. Cars made at this factory, using batteries made just down the road in the UK, first on a large scale, will have a huge role to play as we move away from gasoline and diesel cars and launch a national electric vehicle manufacturing base. Mike Hawes, Managing Director of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: It also demonstrates the UK auto industry’s commitment to net zero and that the transition to these new electrified vehicles can be done in Britain.

