Elon Musk praises China’s “economic prosperity” on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China





You’re here TSLA theand the SpaceX CEO praised the country as it marked a special occasion on Thursday: the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

In a Twitter post, Musk wrote that “the economic prosperity that China has achieved is truly incredible, especially in infrastructure!” I encourage people to visit and see for themselves.

Musk was responding to a Publish by Chinese state news agency Xinhua, which referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s campaign to end “absolute poverty in China.”

Musk also posted the same message on Weibo , the Chinese platform like Twitter, where it has nearly 1.8 million subscribers. Weibo’s post drew some 500 comments, where its remarks raised eyebrows with some users.

“Elon Musk, a former CCP member,” wrote a user , who added a laughing emoji. The reaction was also mixed on Twitter. Some users supported Musk’s remarks, while others emphasized China’s position. human rights dossier Musk’s charm offensive in China The billionaire businessman recently embarked on a charm offensive in China, where his electric carmaker Tesla has faced a series of problems this year. Almost every vehicle Tesla had built and sold in China last weekend was recalled by regulators over concerns about the cruise control system. The company was also targeted in April protesting Tesla owners at the country’s largest auto show in Shanghai, where they complained about problems with their cars. Regulators have also questioned the quality of Tesla’s Shanghai-made Model 3s, and the Chinese military has reported a thorough review of the company. Tesla tried to appease Chinese authorities by responding to criticism. In March, Musk appeared for a rare interview with state-owned China Central Television (CCTV), praising the Chinese government and saying it would become “the world’s largest economy.” Musk also predicted that the world’s largest auto market would eventually become Tesla’s largest. Last month, Tesla announced that it had set up a new data center in mainland China to store all the data it collects on cars sold locally within the country’s borders, a step that came as the company wondered if its cars could ever be used for spying. Musk has previously expressed his admiration for Chinese infrastructure, especially the speed and cost-effectiveness of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai. The company passed its deadline to start manufacturing cars there, and the facility was around 65% cheaper to build than its Model 3 production plant in the United States. Musk himself called the plant a “model for future growth.” Munger also congratulates China Another big name in the business world stepped in ahead of China’s big day. In an interview with CNBC aired on Tuesday, Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger rented the Chinese government for silencing Jack Ma from Alibaba, adding that he wanted US financial regulators to be more like China’s. “The Communists did the right thing,” Munger, longtime friend of 97-year-old Warren Buffett, said of the management of Ma, who criticized officials in Beijing last year for stifling innovation. Ma has been largely out of the public eye since making these reviews. The Berkshire executive also said that while he does not want “the whole Chinese system” in the United States, “I would certainly like to have the financial part of it in my own country.” Berkshire Hathaway was not immediately available for further comment from CNN Business. Munger also praised China’s approach to the coronavirus crisis, which he described as shutting down “the country for six weeks.” (While major closures were imposed on cities across the country, parts of the country were not subject to such stringent measures.) “They did it exactly right,” Munger said. “When it was all over, they kind of went back to work.” Laura He and Paul R. La Monica contributed to this report.

