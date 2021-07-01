Messaging for employers of apprentices – National Minimum Wage

The national minimum wage messages in this section are aimed at employers of apprentices.

We have included:

3 posts suggested on social networks

a blog post

some examples of salary calculations

You can adapt or customize these messages to suit your needs for your own channels.

Use this url

The Check Your Pay campaign website brings together all the relevant information employers need.

Please use the following URL in all of your digital content targeting employers: https://checkyourpay.campaign.gov.uk/?utm_campaign=checkyourpay&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=stk-hmrc&utm_content=businesses#are_you_an_employer_

These social media post templates contain the key messages we want employers to see.

In addition to the proposed text, we have provided some images that you can use:

We have referenced which images would suit each post.

Message 1 – find out which rate to pay

Employers: Apprentices aged 19 and over who have completed their first year of apprenticeship are entitled to the highest national minimum wage rates for their age group. Find out what rate your workers should be paid

https://checkyourpay.campaign.gov.uk/?utm_campaign=checkyourpay&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=stk-hmrc&utm_content=businesses#are_you_an_employer_

Pictures

Use the following images:

for Instagram use file: NMW-Employers-Message-1_Instagram.png

for Facebook or LinkedIn, use the file: NMW-Employers-Message-1_Facebook-LinkedIn.png

For reference, the text in the image reads: Do you pay your apprentices at the minimum wage rate of 4.30?

Message 2 – get the right minimum wage

Did you know that the national minimum wage apprenticeship rate of 4.30 should only be paid once apprenticeship has officially started? Get the minimum wage that is fair.

https://checkyourpay.campaign.gov.uk/?utm_campaign=checkyourpay&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=stk-hmrc&utm_content=businesses#are_you_an_employer_

Pictures

Use the following images:

for Instagram use file: NMW-Employers-Message-2_Instagram.png

for Facebook or LinkedIn, use the file: NMW-Employers-Message-2_Facebook-LinkedIn.png

For reference, the text in the image reads: Employ minimum wage apprentices? Find out what rate they should be paid

Message 3 – get help and support

Employers of apprentices can get help and support to get the national minimum wage. Find out more:

https://checkyourpay.campaign.gov.uk/?utm_campaign=checkyourpay&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=stk-hmrc&utm_content=businesses#are_you_an_employer_

Pictures

Use the following images:

for Instagram use file: NMW-Employers-Message-3_Instagram.png

for Facebook or LinkedIn, use the file: NMW-Employers-Message-3_Facebook-LinkedIn.png

For reference, the text in the image reads: Employers can get help from HMRC to make sure they’re getting the right minimum wage

Blog post

As an employer of apprentices, you have a legal responsibility to ensure that you pay them at least the national minimum wage. Mistakes can be easy to make, but there is help and advice on how to get it right.

When paying your apprentices, make sure you don’t make the following common mistakes about minimum wage:

If an apprentice is 19 years of age and over and has completed the first year of their apprenticeship, they are entitled to the highest minimum wage rate for their age group.

An apprentice can only receive the 4.30 learning rate once he has officially started his apprenticeship and not after it has finished.

All training time must be paid, whether it takes place at work, at university or elsewhere – training can even take place outside normal working hours

Employers can get help and advice on paying the correct minimum wage by:

Examples of salary calculations for employers

Worker A

Worker A is an apprentice, aged 18, and works 32 hours a week.

Six of those hours are spent in college training. All training time is assimilated to working time and must be remunerated. As this worker is under 19, he is entitled to the apprentice rate of 4.30 per hour.

Worker B

Worker B is 21 years old and begins a two-year apprenticeship with an employer who works 32 hours per week.

This worker is entitled to the apprenticeship hourly rate of 4.30 for the first year and then to the higher national minimum wage rate of 8.36 for the second year.

At the current rate, worker B is entitled to at least 137.60 per week in his first year and 267.52 per week in his second year of apprenticeship.