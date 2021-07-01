



STMicroelectronics announces the launch of a share buyback program AMSTERDAM July 1, 2021 – STMicroelectronics NV (the Company or STMicroelectronics), a global leader in semiconductors serving customers across the spectrum of electronic applications, has announced the launch of a share buyback program of up to 1 $ 040 million to be executed within 3 -year (subject to shareholder approval and other approvals from time to time) of the issuance of this press release. The share buyback program will be carried out in accordance with the authorization of the Supervisory Board and the provisions of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The Company intends to implement the buyback program and to hold the repurchased shares as treasury shares, in order to meet the Company’s obligations relating to its employee share allocation plans and to support the potential settlement of its outstanding convertible bond. As of June 28, 2021, the Company held approximately 8 million treasury shares, representing approximately 0.9% of its issued share capital. The Company will appoint one or more brokers to execute the share repurchase program in accordance with all applicable regulations. Brokers will make their decisions regarding the purchase of shares of the Company independently, including with respect to the timing of any purchase, and all purchases made will be in accordance with daily price and volume limits. The closing price of the Company’s share on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021 was $ 36.38 and, at that price, the maximum number of shares that could be acquired for $ 1,040 million would be d. ‘about 28.6 million, accounting for about 3.1% of the Companies issued share capital. Share purchases will be made on one or more trading venues, which may include the regulated market of Euronext Paris, the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA and the New York Stock Exchange. The price paid for any share purchased under the share buyback program will be subject to: a minimum of 1.04 per share;

a maximum of 110% of the average of the highest price per ordinary share of each of the five trading days preceding the date of purchase, on each of the regulated markets of Euronext Paris, of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA and New York Stock Exchange; and

a maximum of the greater of (i) the price of the last independent transaction and (ii) the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is made; and

all other applicable rules. The actual timing, number and value of the Company’s shares repurchased under the share repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions, general business conditions and applicable legal requirements. The Company is not obligated to implement the share buyback program and, if initiated, the share buyback program may be suspended and discontinued at any time, for any reason and without notice, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. . The share buyback program implements the resolution of the Company’s shareholders taken at its annual general meeting held on May 27, 2021 to buy back shares in accordance with the authorization of the Supervisory Board. The continuation of the share buyback program will be subject to future shareholder approval at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders in 2022. The Company will announce the details of any share purchases made under the share repurchase program, as required by applicable laws and regulations. The costs that the Company may incur in connection with the purchase of shares under the share repurchase program will depend on the price and the conditions under which the actual purchases are made. About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 semiconductor technology designers and manufacturers mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. As an independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and create products, solutions and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, as well as the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and power management, and the large-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. More information is available at www.st.com. For more information, please contact: RELATIONS WITH INVESTORS:

Cline Berthier

Group Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: +41.22.929.58.12

[email protected] MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis breton

External communication of the company

Phone: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

[email protected] C3016C – Share buyback program of July 1, 2021_Press release – FINAL FOR PUBLICATION

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/07/01/2256224/0/en/STMicroelectronics-Announces-Launch-of-Share-Buy-back-Program.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos