Gap to close all stores in UK and Ireland





the american clothing retailer , which owns Old Navy and Banana Republic, said in a statement Thursday that the closures will affect the stores operated by the company. He added that plans were also underway to sell his outlets in France and Italy.

The retreat follows a strategic review of its European operations that began last year “with the aim of finding new, more profitable ways” of serving customers in the region, the company said.

Difference GPS announced in October a three-year plan to close hundreds of stores in North America, representing nearly a third of its commercial footprint. Like its competitors, the company has had to adapt to the shift to e-commerce accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has challenged traditional retailers and contributed to the bankruptcy of established brands such as Brooks Brothers.

On Thursday, Gap blamed “market dynamics” for its decision to close stores in the UK and Ireland, which it said will run on a “gradual basis” until the end of September. He declined to comment on the number of jobs that would be affected.

“We are moving thoughtfully through the consultation process with our European team, and will provide support and transition assistance to our colleagues as we seek to close our stores,” the company added. He said he was in talks with a “potential partner” in Italy and in negotiations with Hermione People and Brands, the commercial arm of property developer FIB Group, to take over the Gap stores in France. Gap opened in London in 1987, marking its first expansion outside of the United States. It has been present in Ireland since 2006. “Gap was decades ahead of delivering the styles of sport that became so popular during the pandemic,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. But the brand has struggled to compete with a growing number of competitors in the “casual space”, especially given the “sluggish footfall” in shopping malls and on the main streets where many of its stores are based, she added in a research note on Thursday. The brand’s physical exit will deal another blow to major UK thoroughfares, already in shock closing of Debenhams , the largest department store chain in the country.

