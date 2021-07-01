Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC + decision on supply cuts





LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Thursday, supported by falling US inventories and the prospect of stronger demand, as investors awaited a decision by OPEC + producers on whether to maintain or cut supply reductions in the second half of the year. FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment are seen during a Department of Energy visit to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016 . REUTERS / Richard Carson / File Photo Brent crude rose 94 cents, or 1.3%, to $ 75.56 a barrel at 9:10 a.m. GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 93 cents, or 1.3%, to $ 74.40. WTI rose more than 10% in June while Brent rose more than 8%, reaching their highest levels since October 2018. Analysts expect demand for oil to accelerate in the second half of the year as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19 and travel restrictions are relaxed. In the first half of the year the stage was set for further improvements and for growing economic and oil demand, said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at PVM Oil, the London-based brokerage firm. The OPEC + oil producer group is meeting on Thursday to decide on further easing of production cuts next month and may also consider extending its global supply pact beyond April 2022, sources told Reuters within the group. The group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies whose Russia warned on Wednesday of significant uncertainties and the risk of an oil glut next year. Given the strong increase in demand that we expect this summer, we believe that the group will modestly increase its production. Despite this, the oil market will remain under-supplied, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, predicting that larger drops in oil inventories would push up prices in the third quarter. Russia wants to increase supply while Saudi Arabia wants a more cautious approach, ANZ analysts said in a note. The outbreaks of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, meanwhile, raise concerns that the upturn in demand is weakening. Renewed closings and rising costs weakened the momentum of Asian factory activity in June. In the United States, crude inventories fell last week for the sixth straight week in response to rising demand, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. A drop in crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, to their lowest since March 2020 also supported the U.S. benchmark, lowering its discount to Brent to its lowest since September 2020 on Wednesday. . [EIA/S] A Reuters poll last month showed Brent is expected to average $ 67.48 a barrel this year and WTI $ 64.54, both up from the May forecast. Report by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London; Additional reporting by Noah Browning in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman

