Many Travelers Expected to Hit the Road for the Weekend of July 4th Amid Rising Gas Prices | Local News

Higher gasoline prices during the summer are as American as apple pie.

However, the amount it takes to fill the tanks is still causing sticker shock for consumers ready to hit the road for the weekend of July 4 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slow down.

With Independence Day on a Sunday this year, many will have three days of vacation, one more day to make up for lost time from 2020.

Travel is in full swing this summer as Americans eagerly seek out the travel opportunities they’ve been putting off for a year and a half, Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel, said in a statement. We’ve seen a strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications are now pointing to a busy Independence Day to follow.

The surge in car travel has resulted in soaring gasoline prices. In Berks Wednesday morning, the average price of regular gasoline, according to GasBuddy, was $ 3.18 per gallon, about 75 cents above the same price a year ago. Prices in the county ranged from $ 2.99 to $ 3.84 per gallon.

Nationally, the average was $ 3.14.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said demand for gas has been driving the drastic price increases.

With the continued economic recovery from COVID, the demand for gasoline has been very strong, ”DeHaan said in a press release. “Against a backdrop of declining oil production as oil companies struggle to increase production, gas prices have been higher this summer than in recent years.

However, once market forces start to balance, I expect prices to moderate this fall and over time oil production will rise again, helping to bring gas prices back. on earth this fall, but the road could remain bumpy until the pandemic is behind us.

AAA said with crude oil selling for around $ 74 a barrel, the highest price in three years, motorists can expect little relief at the pump after the holidays. The travel services company says it expects crude oil prices to continue to climb and gas prices to be most likely to rise until the end of the summer.

Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations sell regular unleaded gasoline for $ 2.75 or more, “AAA spokeswoman Jeanette McGee said in a statement. The road tripers. will pay the most to refuel for the holidays since 2014.

Gasoline shortage

In some parts of the country, some gas stations are running out of fuel.

There have been no reports of a shortage in Pennsylvania, although a handful of stations in central ohio were dry this week. Other one-time shortages have been reported in Iowa, Colorado and along the Pacific Coast.

The reason is, DeHaan said, that deliveries to some gas stations are late due to a shortage of truck drivers. He added that there is no problem with production as the refineries are all operational across the country.

According to American Trucking Associationthere has been a shortage of drivers for years and the pandemic has made the situation worse for all aspects of the supply chain, not just gasoline.

In a letter to Congress, the association and other supply chain leaders say the industry needs at least 60,800 drivers immediately and more than 1.1 million over the next decade.

Who takes the road?

While there are fewer truckers on the road, there will be lots of other drivers on the highways.

According to GasBuddys’ annual summer travel survey, 74% of those planning to take a road trip will take at least two, further accentuating the increased demand for gasoline.

AAA expects 47.7 million people to travel during the holidays, 40% more than last year and 2.5% less than in 2019. This number is expected to be the second highest volume of vacation trips never recorded. About 43.6 million will be by car and 3.5 million by air, an increase of 164% from last year, according to AAA.

With these numbers in mind, AAA asks travelers to be patient, especially when passing through major metropolitan areas.

With travelers eager to hit the road this summer, they expected nationwide traffic volumes to increase by about 15% from normal this holiday weekend, ”said Bob Pishue , transportation analyst, INRIX, in a statement for AAA. be prepared for much more delay. Knowing when and where traffic jams will develop can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Monday noon.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike says it expects 5.7 million travelers on its 552-mile system between Friday and July 11. The busiest day is expected to be Friday with 690,000 vehicles planned.

The traffic during this 10-day period represents a close return to pre-pandemic traffic levels and an increase of over a million from last year’s figures during the pandemic, ”said the CEO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, Mark Compton, in a statement. Distracted driving has become more acute since the pandemic. Travelers should be vigilant, well prepared and expect delays. Friday afternoons are likely to be peak times.

The highway also reminds travelers that it has converted to fully electronic tolling and that it no longer accepts cash or credit cards at toll booths. All tolls are paid through E-ZPass or through the Toll by Plate system.

Safe travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends delaying all travel until you are fully immunized against COVID-19.

For those who have been vaccinated, they should always wear a mask over their nose and mouth on planes, buses, trains and other means of public transport as well as at airports and train stations.

You don’t need to get tested or quarantined if you’ve been fully immunized or if you’ve recovered from COVID in the past three months.

For those who aren’t vaccinated, the CDC says you should get tested before you go. While masking rules apply, you should also avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet away from anyone who is not traveling with you.

After the trip, get tested three to five days after the trip and quarantine for a full seven days. If you don’t get tested, stay home and quarantine yourself for 10 days.

Of course, don’t travel if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, are sick, tested positive for COVID-19, or are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test. Do not travel with someone who is ill.

Weather

The good news is that the extreme heat in Berks County is expected to subside this weekend, pushing south.

The bad news is that rain could show up every day, making driving more difficult, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures are forecast for the 70s and 80s with the risk of a thunderstorm on Friday, Sunday and Monday.