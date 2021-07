Tall Ship, a new floating restaurant, opens in East Boston

Restaurants

Feast on oysters and frozen cocktails with a view. Tall Ship opened on June 30. Courtesy of @tallshipboston Gordon Ramsay to open his first restaurant in Boston at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel



Israeli street food restaurant to land in seaport later this year

It has been over two years since Navy Yard Hotel Group announced that it would open a floating restaurant operating from a tall ship. On Wednesday afternoon, this concept came to life as Tall ship, an oyster bar anchored at Pier One in East Boston. The 245-foot vessel has a large mast surrounded by three custom-built mahogany bars, where guests can find a raw bar featuring oysters, Alaskan king crab claws, and shrimp and lobster cocktails. Also on the menu: a small selection of sushi, as well as cheese and cold cuts. The cocktails – not the shrimp kind – consist of nautical libations like the tequila-based Knotty Nauti and the vodka-based Reel Mule, as well as frozen drinks like the Key Lime Colada and the Dirty Banana, which is made with rum. banana, coffee liqueur and ice cream. But there is as much to eat and drink on board the boat as there is on board. Next to Tall Ship, Navy Yard Hospitality Group (which also operates Mija Cantina, ReelHouse, and Pier 6) constructed a 40,000 square foot outdoor space that will house live entertainment, food retailers and vendors, food trucks and pop-ups; a program of events and catering trucks has yet to be released. Tall Ship operates Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Lounge packages can be booked for a maximum of 15 people, which include a private lounge available for up to four hours (with minimal drinks), and Yeti coolers pre-filled with water, Hard White Seltzer Water Claw and ice. Reservations can be done two weeks in advance. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

