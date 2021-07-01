



Oregon’s minimum wage increases on July 1 to $ 14 an hour in the Portland metro area. That means an increase for people working in more than 213,000 of the states’ lowest-paying jobs, according to a rough estimate from the Oregon Department of Employment. The amount of an increase depends on the geography. The state adopted a tiered approach to its minimum wage in 2016, with three different rates depending on the location of the employer. After July 1, the minimum wage will be $ 12.75 in standard counties, like Deschutes and Lane, and $ 12 in non-urban counties, like Baker and Morrow. Minimum wage of $ 14 applies in metro Portland areas urban growth limit. Oregon’s minimum wage increases every year around this time, and it rose steadily by $ 9.25 when the law came into effect. The three minimum wages are, at the state level, among the highest in the country. The District of Columbia ranks first with $ 15 an hour, followed by Washington at $ 13.69, according to the Department of Employment. The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $ 7.25 for more than a decade. With the changing job market, it’s unclear exactly how many Oregonians will benefit from this year’s increase. About 123,000 jobs were paid minimum wage in the summer of 2020, but that number is considered low due to job losses linked to the pandemic. Tens of thousands of other jobs were paid more than the old minimum wage, but less than the new one. These workers could also get pay increases after Thursday. Typically, about 6% to 6.5% of state jobs pay minimum wage. Eastern Oregon had a higher percentage of minimum wage jobs than other areas of the state in 2020. This year, the boost comes as the pandemic and a tight labor market have already increased pressure on employers to pay lower-paid workers more. And in fact, average wages in Oregon have been on the rise during the pandemic. In the beginning, it was because the economy lost a lot of low-wage jobs, as people such as bar and restaurant workers suffered massive layoffs. Higher-paying jobs remained in the mix, so states’ average weekly earnings rose. But economists such as Josh Lehner of the Bureau of Economic Analysis say the effect has worn off and underlying earnings have risen. Next year, July 1, 2022 will mark the last time Oregon’s minimum wage will increase by a fixed amount. Subsequently, it will be indexed to inflation based on the consumer price index.

