133 retailers will receive government funding to boost their online sales





133 retailers have been approved for a total of 5 million euros in government funding, as part of the third round of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme. Funding is intended for retailers who already have an online presence, but want to reach a larger customer base and increase their online sales. 292 applications were received, 68% of successful applicants being outside Dublin. Traders will receive funding ranging from € 14,080 to € 40,000. The average value of the grant is € 37,500 and covers up to 80% of the project costs. “We know consumers are keen to support their local retailers with their in-store and online shopping, and these grants will help businesses truly maximize opportunities in the e-commerce market,” the Minister of State for Commerce said. Business, Employment and Commerce, Damien English. “The economic value of operating in the e-commerce space and its convenience for customers has been at the forefront since the onset of Covid-19 and the online retail program will help businesses improve and maximize their potential. digital sales, ”he added. One of the retailers expected to receive funding under the program is the Geoghegan department store in Navan. Siobhan Geoghegan, chief executive, said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of a strong online presence for the company. “This program has allowed us to accelerate our online plans, allowing us to bring our excellent customer service to 70 years of online retail experience. “We are delighted to continue to develop our digital offering to complement and evolve the business in the future,” she said. Ross O’Colmain, Head of Construction, Wood, Cleantech and Consumer, Enterprise Ireland said grants from this program are used by retailers to upgrade their systems to improve their digital presence and become more competitive on the market. the virtual market. “This helps expand their customer base and increase sales, with some companies reporting they are hiring additional staff as a result. “Ultimately, retailers who invest in their online presence will be more resilient and better able to take advantage of evolving market opportunities,” he said. The online retail program was open to Irish retailers with a physical store and pre-existing online presence that employ 10 or more people. Additionally, the program focuses on retailers primarily selling products to individual consumers as opposed to those primarily selling to business customers. Grants can be used to fund service provider fees, develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training, and improve the retailer’s website. The program is in addition to the local business office online voucher program which provides funding of € 2,500 to businesses with up to 10 employees. The 133 funded retailers operate across a wide range of industries, including jewelry, fashion, sports, housewares and furniture, healthcare, electrical products and equipment.

