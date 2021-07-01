200 more offshore wind turbines approved for the NJ coast – NBC10 Philadelphia

New Jersey paved the way for hundreds of wind turbines off the state’s coast in the years to come with Wednesday’s approval of 2,658 megawatts of offshore wind power.

Two wind farm projects have been approved and would provide enough electricity for 1.1 million homes, officials said.

The approvals come in addition to the 1,100 megawatts previously given the green light by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, which announced the new projects at a special meeting. New Jersey has now paved the way for the second largest offshore wind power of any state, behind New York.

The two projects are a 110-turbine Atlantic Shores wind farm, owned by European power companies Shell New Energies US and EDF Renewables North America, and an 82-turbine rsted farm called Ocean Wind 2.

The Atlantic Shores farm will be located approximately 10.5 miles from the coast of the coastal towns north of Atlantic City. Rsted’s Ocean Wind 2 will be almost 14 miles off Cape May.

But the sheer amount of power has yet to pass through federal permits and overcome potential hurdles such as lawsuits against interests of the fishery and coastal communities. None of the offshore wind farms are expected to start construction until mid-2023 at the earliest, and the two most recent projects are not expected to go live until 2027 at the earliest.

“We have worked closely with all segments to ensure that we are not destroying natural life there,” BPU president Joseph Fiordaliso said in an interview. “We have met and consistently meet with recreational and commercial fishermen. We also met with the shipping industry to make sure the turbines don’t disrupt traffic.”

Governor Phil Murphy is one of the strongest supporters of offshore wind as “a basic strategy” to wean the country off fossil fuels. He set a ambitious target of 7,500 megawatts in offshore wind power by 2035.

Three more rounds of project solicitations and approvals are expected over the next few years.

“I truly believe that we have a moral obligation to mitigate the effects of clean change, not for my generation, but for my grandchildren and their children’s generation,” said Fiordaliso, who was appointed BPU chairman by Murphy almost four years ago and has served on the BPU since 2006.

The top prize in 2019 went to rsted and its Ocean Wind 1 project, which plans 92 turbines off Cape May and southern New Jersey to produce the 1,100 megawatts. This wind farm is currently the second in the federal government’s list of offshore wind projects under consideration following the approval of the Biden administration in May of the Vineyard farm off Massachusetts. Ocean wind federal approval is awaited by June 2023.

Offshore wind farms: leased areas and developers

Seventeen federally leased areas lie off the coasts of eight US states. Click on each rental site to see how many wind turbines are expected or estimated, which developer they belong to and how much energy will be generated. Turbine totals are either based on developers’ proposals or estimated using the power generated by the largest turbine currently on the market.

The most recent assessment of New Jersey’s tenders was a two-horse race that included rsted and its Ocean Wind 2 offer, and Atlantic Shores, which has a 183,000-acre rental area off the coast of Atlantic City and of Long Beach Island.

Atlantic Shores has submitted a few proposals of varying sizes, the largest being to provide 2,300 megawatts of power, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The BPU approved Atlantic Shores to build 1,509 megawatts. The project will use 13.6 megawatt turbines, officials said.

We are delighted to move forward with our project and solidify our commitment to providing clean, renewable energy and well-paying jobs to Garden State for years to come, said Atlantic Commercial Director. Shores, Joris Veldhoven. As offshore wind gears up to take off in the United States, this is a critical time to lay the groundwork for workforce training and supply chain development. Our robust project includes a number of essential initiatives to train local workers and create manufacturing jobs in the state, which will ensure New Jersey workers and the local economy huge benefits.

The BPU approved Ocean Wind 2 to build 1,148 megawatts. This project will use 14 megawatt turbines, officials said. Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 will be placed in the rsted rental area.

The Atlantic Shores project is expected to start producing electricity in two phases, starting in 2027. Rsted’s Ocean Wind 2 is expected to start producing in three phases, starting in 2028.

The offers are not public and both companies declined to provide further details on their proposals. Veldhoven said earlier this month that the developer has made an effort to work with all groups and industries that will be directly affected by wind farms.

Increasing heights of offshore wind turbines

Wind turbines in the ocean are much larger than the land-based versions that dominate the landscape in places like the American Midwest. Here’s how the largest turbine on the market, General Electric’s 12 MW Haliede X, compares in size to some well-known structures.

“Through our continued development efforts since 2018, we have connected directly with the communities our project would nurture, as well as with key stakeholders such as commercial and recreational fishers, unionized workers, major academic institutions and more. ,” said Veldhoven. “We are proud that our project provides renewable energy to a million homes, brings millions of dollars of investment to local workers and major academic institutions, creates brand new offshore wind facilities based in New Jersey and ensure New Jersey becomes the national leader in the green economy.”

Other states, from North Carolina to Massachusetts, are also considering offshore projects that would power hundreds of thousands of homes. Up to 17 projects currently proposed or under consideration off the East Coast require more than 1,500 turbines the size of an Eiffel Tower.

Offshore wind turbines continue to get bigger and bigger, as scientists and companies behind the projects say the technology proves that bigger means more efficient. A 12-megawatt turbine, the largest currently on the market and slated for some upcoming U.S. developments, can power a single-family home for two days with just one rotation of its blades.

Proponents of offshore wind farms say they are needed to replace dirtier energy sources like coal and gas, but commercial fishermen in New Jersey, New England and elsewhere say thousands of turbines in the Mid-Atlantic threaten their livelihoods.

It is also not known to what extent thousands of turbines would have on the Mid-Atlantic stratification process. “Cold pool,” a natural process that affects ocean temperatures and wildlife.

Atlantic Shores announced this week that it will fund a $ 500,000 study into how offshore wind farms and climate change will affect surf clams in the mid-Atlantic. The clam industry is one of New Jersey’s most valuable fisheries, and studies have shown that the two main concession areas off the Garden State coast are often fished by clams.

“Clams are uneven. You can tow for two to three miles and not catch anything, then hit a big patch that is two to three miles long, 100-200 feet wide, and if you stay on that patch you can harvest,” said Tom Dameron, former fishing captain and fleet manager at Surfside Seafood in Port Norris, New Jersey. “But if you have a cable running through this patch, that patch is no longer viable.”

Surfside Seafood, which is one of the largest clam fishing companies in the central Atlantic, operates on tight margins for clams and clams, Dameron said, noting that large wind farms could mean longer routes. long to and from fishing grounds which increase fuel costs. and dredging time for clams.

“Clams are alive when we catch them and need to be processed within a certain period of time,” said Dameron. “To try and fish in an area of ​​wind turbines and fish at 50% capacity, you don’t stay there twice as long. So you come up with half, and the economy is very difficult.”

Some residents of coastal communities are also banding together to fend off the turbines, which they say will be visible from beaches, particularly on Long Beach Island and south of LBI.

“The proposed project will be the most visible modern wind power project in the world and will appear as a massive wall of industrial structures running the length of LBI,” Bob Stern of the Long Beach Island Coalition for Wind Without Impact wrote in a letter to BPU. “This visual effect will result in serious and negative socio-economic impacts on tourism, rentals and the value of island properties.”