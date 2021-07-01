Here’s why Vodafone Idea shares fell sharply on the stock market





Vodafone Idea shares fell sharply on the stock market early in Thursday. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 8.46 on the Bombay Stock Exchange after falling 15%. At 3:10 p.m., shares of the telecommunications company were trading down 8.24% to Rs 9.13. Vodafone Idea shares collapsed on the stock market after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 7,022.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. It can be noted that the company reported a loss of Rs 11,643 crore during the same period a year ago. As of Q3FY21, the company had recorded a loss of Rs 4,532 crore. However, the performance of the company appears to have a significant impact in the fourth quarter of 2020-2021. The company’s operating income fell 18.2% to Rs 9,607 crore from Rs 11,754 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-2020. The stock fell shortly after opening 10 percent down on BSE to Rs 8.96, down from its previous close of Rs 9.95. The company’s market capitalization has fallen to just over Rs 26,000 crore. Commenting on the results, the company said: Our overall broadband site count stood at 452,650 as of March 31, 2021, up from 436,006 a year ago. We closed over 30,000 3G sites during the year while we added over 47,000 4G sites. Read | Vodafone Idea revamps Rs 199 plan, now offers more data and validity As of March 31, 2021, the company’s gross debt was Rs 1,80,310 crore, including spectrum deferred payment obligations of Rs 96,270 crore, AGR debt of Rs 60,960 crore and a debt of banks and financial institutions worth Rs. 23,080 crore.

