Bermuda Stock Exchange joins Pyth Network – The Royal Gazette

The Bermuda Stock Exchange will join the Pyth Network, a decentralized financial market data distribution platform. The BSX said it has subscribed and will receive real-time market data from the MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange and that it plans to provide market data to the Pyth Network in mid-July. The Pyth Network, announced by Jump Trading Group in April, is an Oracle network designed to deliver high-fidelity financial market data to the blockchain industry using a blockchain protocol on the Solana network. Greg Wojciechowski, President and CEO of BSX, said: The BSX is excited to participate in the Pyth Network and we look forward to expanding the range of data that we publish to the network. The BSX is uniquely positioned to play a unique role in the evolution of the DeFi ecosystem as we leverage our capabilities in the digital asset industry and expand the range of market data services offered to global financial markets. He added: The Bermuda government is committed to supporting a strong fintech industry with the implementation of legislation such as the Digital Asset Business Act 2018, making Bermuda an ideal and safe jurisdiction to foster the growth of the sector. digital assets. Kanav Kariya, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Jump Trading Group, said: We are excited about the momentum that the Pyth Network has established with trading participants so far, but the entry of BSX into the network sets a whole new dimension of data which will be -string. The inclusion of market data from MIAX Pearl Equities will give users real-time access to high-end data from their order book. This level of access to US stock exchange data is unprecedented in DeFi. The BSX is wholly owned by Miami International Holdings, which also operates and manages MIAX Pearl. The Pyth Network said it is a specialized Oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the walled gardens of centralized institutions. The Pyth Network said it was focusing on finding a new, inexpensive way to chain this unique data and securely aggregate it. Greg Wojciechowski: President and CEO of BSX Bermuda Stock Exchange: joins the Pyth Network

