Amex launches updated Platinum card with 100,000 point bonus

Since July 1 The American Express Platinum Card is not just a coveted luxury travel credit card, but a premium lifestyle card for just about any consumer. American Express has revamped the Platinum Card with enhanced travel benefits and new everyday benefits so cardholders can get the most out of their food, wellness, retail and entertainment spending . Amex estimates that this new set of benefits are worth up to $ 1,400 in value each year, which helps offset the new annual fee, which goes from $ 550 to $ 695. In addition to the enhanced benefits, American Express is offering new Platinum cardholders a very generous welcome bonus: you can earn 100,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend $ 6,000 on purchases on the card in your first six months of service. membership in the card. American Express also encourages cardholders to shop and dine by offering increased rewards when you use your card at qualifying small businesses and restaurants: Earn 10x more points on qualifying purchases with the card at restaurants around the world. whole and when you shop in the United States, up to $ 25,000 in combined purchases, during your first six months of card membership. “The new Platinum Card is a premium lifestyle card designed for the way people live today,” said Howard Grosfield, executive vice president and general manager of US Consumer and Global Premium Services. “We are seeing a huge demand for travel and dining, and a new appreciation for the comforts of home.”

Here’s what you can expect from the Amex Platinum update:

More luxury travel benefits

If you like to travel in comfort, these additional benefits will make your next vacation or business trip even more luxurious: $ 200 Resort Credit: Cardholders receive an annual statement credit for prepaid bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection made through American Express Travel.

Cardholders receive an annual statement credit for prepaid bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection made through American Express Travel. $ 179 CLEAR credit: Cardholders receive an annual statement credit for a CLEAR membership, which offers expedited security screening at select airports and stadiums across the United States

Cardholders receive an annual statement credit for a CLEAR membership, which offers expedited security screening at select airports and stadiums across the United States Access to even more airport lounges: Cardholders have access to over 1,300 airport lounges in over 500 airports and 140 countries. This includes the recently expanded Centurion network with more than 40 premium lounges located worldwide.

Cardholders have access to over 1,300 airport lounges in over 500 airports and 140 countries. This includes the recently expanded Centurion network with more than 40 premium lounges located worldwide. Premium private jet program: Cardholders can enjoy a 20% discount on Wheels Up Connect and a 40% discount on Wheels Up Core memberships, allowing you to book private charter flights on demand. Cardholders also get a $ 500 or $ 2,000 credit added to their Wheels Up account to use for their initial flight during their first year of membership, depending on the Wheels Up plan selected. Visit the Wheels Up website for more information. Platinum card members were already enjoying a range of travel benefits, including up to $ 200 airline fee credit, up to $ 200 Uber credit, and up to $ 100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees application (every four years for Global Entry and every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck).

New Lifestyle Benefits

In addition to new travel benefits, Platinum card members can now enjoy a range of benefits aimed at improving their daily lives. $ 240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Cardholders get up to $ 240 in annual statement credits ($ 20 per month) on qualifying purchases or subscriptions from Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM, and The New York Times (registration required).

Cardholders get up to $ 240 in annual statement credits ($ 20 per month) on qualifying purchases or subscriptions from Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM, and The New York Times (registration required). Equinox credit of $ 300: Cardholders can take advantage of an annual credit of $ 300 ($ 25 per month) on purchases of monthly Equinox Fitness Club memberships or a digital membership to Equinox + (the fitness app at Requirement).

Cardholders can take advantage of an annual credit of $ 300 ($ 25 per month) on purchases of monthly Equinox Fitness Club memberships or a digital membership to Equinox + (the fitness app at Requirement). Global access to catering by Resy: Cardholders can take advantage of the new Global Dining Access Program by Resy which offers exclusive reservations at some of the world’s best restaurants, access to premium events and other perks like priority notification and VIP status.

A bigger welcome bonus

In addition to all of the enhanced travel and lifestyle benefits, new cardholders have the opportunity to earn a very generous welcome bonus. You can earn 100,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend $ 6,000 on purchases with the card during your first six months of membership. If you redeem the rewards for a 1: 1 value, it’s worth $ 1,000. Prior to the update, new cardholders only earned 75,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $ 5,000 within six months of opening the account.

A higher annual membership fee

New travel benefits and lifestyle benefits come at a higher cost to Platinum card members. The new annual fee is $ 695, which is an increase of $ 145. Platinum cardholders who opened accounts before July 1, 2021 will see the new annual fees take effect on their annual renewal dates starting January 1, 2022.

Holders of the Amex Platinum Business card also benefit Card holders American Express Business Platinum Card will also have access to the same additional travel benefits, as well as recent protections for mobile phones. CLEAR annual credit of $ 179

More airport lounges thanks to the recently expanded Centurion lounge network

Discounts to a Premium Private Jet program with Wheels Up membership

Global Dining Access Program by Resy

Cardholders continue to earn the same reward rates

Beyond all new statement credits, the Amex Platinum will continue to offer a generous rewards program: 10X points on qualifying card purchases at restaurants around the world and when making small purchases in the United States, up to $ 25,000 in combined purchases, during your first six months of card membership

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (as of January 1, 2021, this applies up to $ 500,000 in eligible purchases per calendar year)

5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel

1X points on all other qualifying purchases

Don’t miss out on other premium benefits and services

Amex Platinum cardholders can still enjoy the following benefits and services: $ 100 Saks Fifth Avenue Credit on in-store or online purchases at saks.com (up to $ 50 in statement credits from January to June and up to $ 50 in statement credits from July to December, when enrolled).

on in-store or online purchases at saks.com (up to $ 50 in statement credits from January to June and up to $ 50 in statement credits from July to December, when enrolled). Free benefit suite valued at an average of $ 550 at over 1,100 properties around the world by booking through Amex’s Fine Hotels + Resorts. Perks include a free daily breakfast, room upgrades when available at check-in, and a $ 100 property, restaurant, or spa credit.

at over 1,100 properties around the world by booking through Amex’s Fine Hotels + Resorts. Perks include a free daily breakfast, room upgrades when available at check-in, and a $ 100 property, restaurant, or spa credit. Payment flexibility with features like Pay It Plan It and Pay Over Time, so cardholders can choose to create monthly payment plans with a fixed fee, keep a balance with interest, or pay in full each month. Learn more about these features and conditions.

with features like Pay It Plan It and Pay Over Time, so cardholders can choose to create monthly payment plans with a fixed fee, keep a balance with interest, or pay in full each month. Learn more about these features and conditions. Purchase protection , which can help protect qualifying purchases made with your Amex Platinum Card if they are stolen, lost or accidentally damaged. Cardholders get coverage for up to 90 days from date of purchase and $ 10,000 per event, $ 50,000 per calendar year.

, which can help protect qualifying purchases made with your Amex Platinum Card if they are stolen, lost or accidentally damaged. Cardholders get coverage for up to 90 days from date of purchase and $ 10,000 per event, $ 50,000 per calendar year. Cell Phone Protection for repair or replacement costs resulting from damage or theft up to a maximum of $ 800 per claim, with a limit of two approved claims per 12 month period, when the cell phone line is recorded on a wireless bill and the previous month’s wireless bill was paid by a card account. A $ 50 deductible will apply to each approved claim.

For the rates and fees of the American Express Platinum Card, please click here.

