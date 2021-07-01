Didi stock jumps 12% after humble market start





Traders work during the IPO of Chinese ridesharing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York, United States on June 30, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Shares of Didi Chuxing jumped more than 12% Thursday morning, a day after the ride-sharing giant made its humble debut in the market. The company’s shares started trading at $ 16.65 a share on Wednesday after being valued at $ 14 each, and jumped 28.6% on the day. However, traders pulled back from double-digit gains and the stock closed only 1% higher at $ 14.14. With Thursday’s gains, the company’s market cap jumped to over $ 76 billion. Didi’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange comes as demand for ridesharing services grows in tandem with falling Covid-19 cases and the rollout of vaccines. added to the FTSE Global Stock Indices as of July 8. Didi, which was founded in 2012, said in its IPO prospectus that it has 493 million annual active runners and 41 million average daily trades. It started expanding internationally in 2018, and the company now operates in 14 countries outside of China, with Brazil and Mexico being the main contributors, according to a Loop research note earlier this month. Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

