2 stocks to buy when the market collapses

You know it’s going to happen, and you know it’s going to happen ASAP.

A stock market crash is inevitable because, just as night follows day, market collapses are a natural consequence of the normal business and investment cycle. No one can predict exactly when it will strike, but savvy investors realize that it is best to be prepared for the eventuality.

Clouds on the horizon

For almost as long as people have been investing, even going back to the tulip mania of the 1600s in the Netherlands, busts have followed booms.

But looking only at market declines in the United States after the end of the Great Depression, there have been a dozen times that stocks have plunged at double-digit rates, often 20% or more. It is the typical fall percentage that defines a bear market.

The 34% drop in stock market indices triggered by the pandemic last year in just a few weeks was the worst on record. The Great Recession of 2007-2009 was one of the longest.

Forewarned is warned, so with the likelihood of another drop to occur, especially after the meteoric rebound from last year’s plunge that shook rational valuations, brace yourself for the worst and hope for the best.

Here’s where to invest before the next stock market crash

One of the worst things you can do with the knowledge of an impending stock market crash is to put your head in the sand or take all your money out of the market. This is because a raging bull market almost always follows a steep fall. Accidents are often the best time to buy. As long as you don’t need the money for at least three years, and preferably can hold it for decades, putting your money to work in these stocks can make your portfolio shine.

First majestic silver

While silver had a brief star turn as a meme stock investment earlier this year, the silver miner First majestic silver (NYSE: AG) should be on every investor’s radar as they remain one of the major miners who rely primarily on silver for the majority of their income, around 70%, with three blue-chip operating mines in Mexico and one in Nevada.

In addition, having acquired the Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada, which will be immediately accretive to its operations, First Majestic has an excellent organic growth profile.

Silver is important because beyond its value as a precious metal, it has vital industrial, technological and consumer uses, especially in automobiles, solar panels and of course jewelry. A rebound in economic activity following a stock market crash will add to the sparkle of money.

First Majestic’s mines in San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada are expected to experience significant yield increases, although they suffered a drop in production in the last quarter after setting a record pace in the previous quarter. Jerritt Canyon is also expected to really help First Majestic’s production efforts in the second half of the year and beyond.

The silver share said its all-inclusive sustaining costs for 2020, an important industry metric for measuring the cost of its metals, were $ 12.43 an ounce. With silver priced at around $ 25 an ounce, even if it were to dip to $ 15 an ounce, First Majestic would still be a profitable business.

Gold Yamana

Gold Yamana (NYSE: AUY) is one of the major gold miners, and although gold is primarily a support investment with far fewer industrial uses than silver, there is still good reason to believe in a bullish case for the precious metal.

On the one hand, compared to S&P 500, which is up 42% from last year, the price of gold as represented by the SPDR gold stocks (NYSEMKT: GLD) the exchange traded fund is down 1%. But a gold miner like Yamana Gold is a better bet than an ETF because any gain in the price of gold dramatically improves its operating cash margin per ounce.

Yamana says his main goal is to maximize free cash flow, and last year he produced nearly $ 456 million in net FCF, which is 42% more than in 2019. Because his generation of FCF was so strong, Yamana increased her annual dividend by 50% to $ 0.105 per share.

His ability to generate strong cash profits enabled the miner to significantly reduce his debt with a net debt of $ 565 million and achieve management’s goal of a net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 1.0. .

At around $ 4 a share, Yamana Gold is trading at a fraction of its book value as well as the rate at which Wall Street expects it will be able to increase its profits over the next several years. A stock market crash could cause investors to seek the safety of gold as an asset with intrinsic value, and that gold stock could be ready to catch that swing.