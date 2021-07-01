Business
Amazon Adds Leadership Principles to Prepare for Post-Jeff Bezos Era
Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos
Marc Ralston | AFP | Getty Images
Amazon on Thursday added two new entries to its much-vaunted “Leadership Principles,” a list of over a dozen corporate philosophies designed to guide employee decisions and goals.
Many of Amazon’s leadership principles have been around since the early days of the company, such as “customer obsession” and “invent and simplify”, and form the foundation of its corporate culture. The more recent additions have a distinctly different tone, adopting the theme of the significant criticisms that have been leveled against the company.
The first, “Strive to be the best employer on the planet”, calls on leaders to “work every day to create a safer, more productive, more efficient, more diverse and fairer work environment”.
This is in line with what CEO Jeff Bezos presented in his last letter to shareholders earlier this year, in which he recognized that Amazon needs to do a better job for employees. Amazon has been regularly criticized by employees who claim they have cultivated a brutal work culture, with tensions peaking in April amid a failed unionization vote at one of its Alabama warehouses.
Another addition, “Success and scale brings great responsibility,” highlights how Amazon’s status as the world’s largest online retailer and cloud computing company brings new challenges.
“We started in a garage, but we are no longer there”, specifies the new principle. “We are great, we have an impact on the world and we are far from perfect. We must be humble and mindful of the side effects of our actions.”
Amazon faces increasing pressure from regulators and lawmakers around the world to see if it is unfairly exerting its size and influence against its competitors.
Amazon has not updated its list of leadership principles since 2015, when he added a 14th principle, “Learn and be curious”.
The move could be one of Bezos’ last acts as CEO. He is expected to officially step down as CEO on July 5, handing over the helm to cloud computing boss Andy Jassy. Bezos will become executive chairman of Amazon’s board, giving him more time to focus on “new products and early initiatives,” he wrote in an email to Amazon employees. in February.
