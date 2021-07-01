SoftBank Invests $ 200 Million in Latam Cryptocurrency Exchange





NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) – Japanese firm SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) has invested $ 200 million in Mercado Bitcoin, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Latin America, said Roberto Dagnoni , Executive Chairman and CEO of 2TM Group, the parent company of the trading platform. The investment, raised in a Series B round of funding, was made through the SoftBank Latin America Fund and represents the Japanese multinational’s largest investment in a Latin American crypto company. As a result of this investment, 2TM said its valuation reached $ 2.1 billion. SoftBank’s capital increase comes at a time when investor sentiment over cryptocurrencies has deteriorated amid regulatory crackdowns in China, Britain and Japan. This has resulted in outflows of crypto investment funds and products in recent weeks. Read more Dagnoni, however, was not fazed by the current cryptocurrency crisis. “We strongly believe in the fundamentals of crypto,” Dagnoni told Reuters in a telephone interview. Mercado Bitcoin will use the funds to grow its operations, expand its offerings and invest in infrastructure to meet the growing demand for crypto in the region, 2TM said in a statement. “The platform is quite integrated. So conservation is very important to unleash the power of the institutional market,” Dagnoni said in the interview. “We are also considering regional expansions in Latin America and expansions through mergers and acquisitions (mergers and acquisitions),” he added. Mercado Bitcoin, which was launched in 2013, has grown significantly over the past year, with its customer base reaching 2.8 million in 2021, or more than 70% of the exchange’s entire individual investor base. Brazilian, said 2TM. Between January and May 2021, around 700,000 new customers signed up to use Mercado Bitcoin’s services, the company said. In the first five months of the year, trading volume at the crypto exchange also increased to $ 5 billion, surpassing the total of its first seven years combined. Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

