Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Third Quarter 2021 Profits Surpassed
Walgreens Boots Alliance on Thursday raised its outlook for the year and outlined its strategy to boost growth after a stronger-than-expected third fiscal quarter.
Despite this, shares fell more than 6% early Thursday amid concerns over the slowdown in Covid-19 vaccinations and skepticism about whether the pharmacy can execute its turnaround strategy.
The company is undergoing a transformation led by its new CEO, Roz Brewer, former COO of Starbucks. Even before the pandemic, drugstore chains were under pressure as online retailers like Amazon stole sales of everyday items, like toothbrushes and shampoo, as well as drugstore sales. The global health crisis has accelerated this evolution of e-commerce, brought down foot traffic and forced businesses to find new ways to stay relevant.
Brewer said she is committed to making the necessary investments to “build the pharmacy of the future”. She said many clients feel overwhelmed when trying to manage their care while juggling multiple doctor’s appointments and medical conditions. She said Walgreens can help by providing simpler, more personalized and digital solutions.
“The global healthcare space is sprawling and incredibly complicated,” she said. “So we need to laser focus on the products and services with the most potential and value that can be activated with the most innovative technology, and that will be delivered at a level and quality that our customers expect. “
On Thursday, Walgreens shared more details on its strategic priorities. Among them, the drugstore chain said it will become a neighborhood health destination by opening primary care clinics with VillageMD in hundreds of its stores and will use automation to free up time for pharmacists to help customers. The company said it plans to focus on digital as well, so more people use its app and receive personalized offers that inspire purchases. And he said he would continue to work to reduce annual costs by more than $ 2 billion by the next fiscal year.
The drugstore chain said it now expects around 10% growth in adjusted earnings per share for the year, due to the rebound in sales and the momentum of the Covid-19 fire. He had previously forecast mid-to-high single-digit growth. So far, the company has said it has administered more than 25 million vaccines.
John Boylan, senior equities analyst who covers consumer staples for Edward Jones, said Brewer got off to a good start. Still, he said it will take time to see if she can achieve her lofty plans.
“Some uncertainty remains and it may take time for many of these efforts to unfold,” he said. “This is the first step in a long process.”
Here’s what Walgreens reported compared to what analysts expected for the third quarter ended May 31:based on Refinitiv data:
- Earnings per share: $ 1.51 adjusted vs. $ 1.17 expected
- Returned:$ 34.03 billion against $ 33.76 billion expected
During the quarter, Walgreens posted net income of $ 1.20 billion, or $ 1.38 per share, against a net loss of $ 1.71 billion, or $ 1.95 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company gained $ 1.51 per share, higher than the $ 1.17 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Sales reached $ 34.03 billion against $ 30.36 billion a year earlier, exceeding the $ 33.76 billion expected by analysts.
One of the company’s strengths, Covid vaccines, peaked in the third quarter, said James Kehoe, chief financial officer of Walgreens Global. He said the company plans to administer around 7 million Covid vaccines in the fourth quarter, up from 17 million in the third quarter.
Kehoe acknowledged that the drugstore chain would face tough comparisons because of it next year. However, he said, it has gained momentum as people revert to more typical buying habits and prescription refills. He also expects sales to pick up again as he invests in modernizing the business and the cold and flu season gets more normal next year.
Walgreens’ same-store sales in the United States were up 6.4% from a year ago, a quarter when the company’s sales were hit hard by people largely left at home during the pandemic. Prescriptions filled in the third quarter increased nearly 10% from the previous year, including the elimination of Covid vaccinations.
Walgreens’ international operations in the UK have experienced a recovery, especially compared to a year ago. At Boots UK, comparable retail sales jumped around 39% year-over-year due to the easing of lockdowns and the return of people to stores near airports, train stations and from the main areas of the city. Comparable drugstore sales increased approximately 4% from the prior year quarter.
Front-of-store comparable retail sales were up 1.7% from the quarter a year ago as more customers received personalized offers, purchased beauty items and printed photos.
As of Wednesday’s close, Walgreens shares have risen about 32% so far this year. The market value of the company is $ 45.48 billion.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/01/walgreens-boots-alliance-wba-q3-2021-earnings.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
